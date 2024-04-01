Elliot Page, Allison Russell & Mae Martin among 400+ artists bashing 'destructive' anti-trans laws

Over 400 artists have signed a letter voicing opposition to the "alarming and destructive" anti-LGBTQ+ legislation on the rise in Canada.

The Tegan and Sara Foundation prepared the Artists Against Anti-Trans Legislation in Canada open letter, which was signed by celebrities such as Alanis Morissette, Anne Murray, Neil Young, Sarah McLachlan, Carly Rae Jepsen, Elvis Costello, Elliot Page, Allison Russell, and Mae Martin.

"For those outside of Canada, the country is often seen as a human rights haven. However, the reality is that Canada is not immune to the global attack on the trans community and their access to inclusive spaces, healthcare, and freedoms," it reads.

