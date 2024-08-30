Anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism kicks off Global Black Pride celebration in Atlanta

Global Black Pride in Atlanta faced a troubling incident of vandalism on the first day of its celebration this week.

Late Tuesday night, an intoxicated guest at the Starling Hotel, where the event was being held, allegedly broke into the event space and caused significant damage. Vendor tables were overturned, merchandise and educational materials were scattered across the floor, and, in a particularly offensive act, the suspect defecated on a Pride flag.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to the scene and has since engaged its LGBTQ Liaison Unit to assist in the investigation, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports . While no arrests have been made yet, authorities say they are actively following leads to identify the perpetrator and determine the motive behind the act of destruction.

According to a statement by organizers on Instagram, the vandalism was described as a “hateful attack.” Despite this setback, they emphasized their resolve to continue the planned festivities and focus on healing and joy. “We will not be deterred, and we will not allow hate to stop us from celebrating our pride and resilience,” the statement read.

Held every two years, this event is the world’s first Pride to commemorate Black LGBTQ+ communities across the globe. Since its inception in 2020 during the pandemic, Global Black Pride has provided a platform for amplifying the voices and experiences of Black LGBTQ+ people. The celebration in Atlanta coincides with the city’s annual Black Pride festivities, which are always held over Labor Day Weekend. This weekend has become a staple for the city, attracting tens of thousands of attendees yearly and fostering community and solidarity. This is the first time Global Black Pride is organized in the U.S.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ office did not respond to The Advocate’s request for comment regarding the incident, and a spokesperson for Global Black Pride did not immediately respond to The Advocate’s questions.