Scroll To Top
News

Anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism kicks off Global Black Pride celebration in Atlanta

Anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism kicks off Global Black Pride celebration in Atlanta
Prince Williams/Getty Images

The organizers said they would not be deterred from other celebrations.

Cwnewser

Global Black Pride in Atlanta faced a troubling incident of vandalism on the first day of its celebration this week.

Late Tuesday night, an intoxicated guest at the Starling Hotel, where the event was being held, allegedly broke into the event space and caused significant damage. Vendor tables were overturned, merchandise and educational materials were scattered across the floor, and, in a particularly offensive act, the suspect defecated on a Pride flag.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to the scene and has since engaged its LGBTQ Liaison Unit to assist in the investigation, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. While no arrests have been made yet, authorities say they are actively following leads to identify the perpetrator and determine the motive behind the act of destruction.

According to a statement by organizers on Instagram, the vandalism was described as a “hateful attack.” Despite this setback, they emphasized their resolve to continue the planned festivities and focus on healing and joy. “We will not be deterred, and we will not allow hate to stop us from celebrating our pride and resilience,” the statement read.

Held every two years, this event is the world’s first Pride to commemorate Black LGBTQ+ communities across the globe. Since its inception in 2020 during the pandemic, Global Black Pride has provided a platform for amplifying the voices and experiences of Black LGBTQ+ people. The celebration in Atlanta coincides with the city’s annual Black Pride festivities, which are always held over Labor Day Weekend. This weekend has become a staple for the city, attracting tens of thousands of attendees yearly and fostering community and solidarity. This is the first time Global Black Pride is organized in the U.S.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ office did not respond to The Advocate’s request for comment regarding the incident, and a spokesperson for Global Black Pride did not immediately respond to The Advocate’s questions.

NewsSocietyYahoo FeedLGBTPrideGeorgia
atlantacrimegeorgiaglobal black pridelgbtqvandalism
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio