Here are the victories for transgender people's rights in 2024

The year 2024 was exceptionally challenging for transgender people. Members of the community have grappled with a surge of legislation affecting every facet of their lives, ranging from bathroom access and sports participation to artistic expression, literature, and healthcare availability. This onslaught coincided with pervasive inflammatory rhetoric and a presidential election cycle that will impact our rights for an entire generation, accompanied by extensive media coverage platforming extreme transphobia and hate. However, this article will not focus on these difficulties. Despite these challenges, there have been moments of immense hope that have emerged. It is these victories that trans people can carry into the New Year with hope.
Here are all of the biggest victories for transgender people in 2024.
Court Victories
Legislative And Policy Victories
Election Victories
Studies
International victories
Other victories
- Yosha Iglesias becomes first ever trans Woman International Master in chess.
- Erin In The Morning helps sell over 10,000 girl scout cookies for trans girl scouts.
- Hillary Cass backpedals on her own review after questioned by LGBT orgs.
- Tens of thousands of memes flood into Utah’s “snitch line” meant to report trans people in bathrooms, overwhelming the system.
- Vivian, Elon Musk’s trans daughter, slams her father, telling him to “touch grass.”
- Cisgender Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif, falsely accused of "being a man," wins gold, angering transphobes internationally.
- Connecticut launches travel campaign targeting LGBTQ+ people in Florida and tourists thinking of visiting Florida, saying it does not discriminate.
- Bluesky becomes viable alternative to Twitter, allowing transgender people to have a social media space for sharing news without torrents of anti-trans hate.