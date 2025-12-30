Scroll To Top
Politics

Trump administration bans abortions through Department of Veterans Affairs

US Department of Veterans Affairs sign
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

The Trump administration has banned U.S. military veterans from receiving abortions by ordering the Department of Veterans Affairs to reinstate a near-total ban.

U.S. military veterans can no longer receive abortions through the federal government’s health care system.

The Trump administration has banned U.S. military veterans from receiving abortions through the federal government’s health care system by ordering the Department of Veterans Affairs to reinstate a near-total ban.

The Department of Justice issued guidance to the VA two weeks ago instructing the agency to stop nearly all abortions and abortion counseling through its facilities, allowing the care only in life-threatening cases. VA press secretary Pete Kasperowicz has since confirmed to Military Times that the department is following the policy.

“The Department of Justice’s opinion states that VA is not legally authorized to provide abortions, and VA is complying with it immediately," Kasperowicz said. "The DOJ’s opinion is consistent with VA’s proposed rule, which continues to work its way through the regulatory process."

The Trump administration first put forth the policy in August, which eliminated the Biden administration's 2022 rule guaranteeing access to abortion through the VA. It prevents abortions even in cases of rape, incest, or when the health of the pregnant patient is at risk, only allowing them if “a physician certifies that the life of the mother would be endangered if the fetus were carried to term."

The initial filing accused the Biden administration of allowing access to abortion "without regard to State law." However, the Trump administration's rule applies to those even in states where abortion is protected by state law.

The Trump administration similarly ended gender-affirming care for transgender veterans earlier this year. The VA announced in March that it would stop providing the lifesaving treatments, citing Trump’s January executive order defining sex and gender as strictly male or female and unchanging, despite the scientific and medical consensus that sex is a spectrum.

The VA soon after rolled back dignity protections for trans vets, which allowed them to use single-sex facilities that align with their gender identity. It also imposed strict regulations on what providers are allowed to do for their patients, including preventing them from issuing referrals to private practitioners.

"Trump’s far-right administration is waging a war against access to safe abortion," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a post online. "This is a BETRAYAL of our brave American veterans."

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
