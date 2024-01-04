Beloved Virginia Beach-area LGBTQ+ advocate killed by drunk driver, police say

A Virginia community is mourning the loss of a popular supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Shelby "Lexus" Riddick-Walker, a cherished activist and advocate, was tragically killed in a head-on collision in Norfolk’s Downtown Tunnel. The Virginian-Pilotreports that the accident occurred early Saturday morning, marking a profound loss for LGBTQ+ circles.



Riddick-Walker, 43, known affectionately as Lexus to those in her community, was driving her Chevrolet Equinox when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

Virginia State Police identified the other driver as 27-year-old Dominique Goodwin, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the paper reports. Investigators have indicated that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Hampton Roads-area NBC affiliate WAVY reports that Riddick-Walker was a former employee of the LGBT Life Center.

The LGBT Life Center remembered Riddick-Walker as “fully committed to this community” and “full of life.”

On Facebook, the center wrote, “There are few souls in the world quite like Lexus. Her spirit and presence in this community will be greatly missed.”

LGBT Life Center

Riddick-Walker’s son, Dexter Davis, spoke of his mother’s profound impact on diverse communities, noting her unique ability to love people as they are and see the beauty in their true selves.

He told WAVY that the death of his mother had devastated his siblings and him and that the loss was too fresh to process fully.

She loved people the way they were,” he told the outlet. “That’s one thing about her that was beautiful. Because she could see you for you and it didn’t matter who that was.”

Davis added: “Mama, we’re going to make sure people are safe. We will take care of Portsmouth, we’re going to take care of the community, we’re going to take care of Zen. We are going to take care of everything you left for us because we know you’re still working for us with all the superpowers you got. You don’t get no roses; you get the whole field.”

As the community grapples with this tragedy, plans are underway for a tribute at Waterside Pier in Norfolk on Friday at 6 p.m.