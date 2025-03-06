Scroll To Top
News

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk's trans daughter, calls out Christian writer for 'anti-queer' op-ed about her

Vivian Jenna Wilson in a tiktok video
footage stills via tiktok @vivllainous

Vivian Wilson (pictured) is calling out a Christian ex-gay for his transphobic op-ed about her.

Vivian Wilson is calling out a Christian ex-gay for his transphobic op-ed about her.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Vivian Wilson is calling out a Christian writer and self-professed ex-gay for using her to justify his recent "provocative anti-queer" opinion piece.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Wilson, an 20-year-old out transgender woman, took to Threads last week to condemn a Christian outlet that "published an article calling me a Trans-Identified Son who’s just a tragic little gay boy," during which the writer fallaciously claimed that Wilson is only queer because her father, Tesla and X/Twitter CEO Elon Musk, was not around enough.

"Love thy neighbour right," Wilson wrote, adding, "I am unamused."

The writer, a former gay adult film star who has since claimed to have "overcome homosexual desires and live chastely," responded to Wilson's criticisms, prompting her to fire back even harder. After claiming to care for those supposedly "deceived by the LGBT cult. Because I was one of them," the writer said that he believes no one is born LGBTQ+, which is provenly false. While there is no single "gay gene," research shows that sexual orientation is likely caused partly by biological factors that start before birth.

"Well what you wrote was incendiary and wrong, and your belief that queer people are ‘deceived’ is delusional, proven incorrect, and borderline insane," Wilson wrote Thursday. "On top of that, you 1000% knew what you were writing so have fun being a recloseted queer person for the rest of your life. I don’t envy you."

View on Threads

"I don’t buy this 'never my intention to hurt anyone' business in the slightest," she continued. "You knowingly wrote a piece of provocative anti-queer rhetoric backed with nothing but pseudo-science and tried to paint me as an example of that narrative, to which I don’t take kindly.

Wilson is one of six children (five living) Musk had with his first wife, model Justine Wilson. She filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court in April 2022 to legally change her name and gender, citing the reason as "Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." She has since said that Musk was largely absent, and that he was "cruel" to her as a child for being too feminine.

"I’m not queer because of how I was raised, I’m a queer woman because I am a queer woman," Wilson concluded. "Live with that."

From Your Site Articles
NewsWomenReligionChristianityYahoo FeedPoliticsTransgender
christianityclosteddaughterelon muskex-gaygay genegay porngay porn starhomosexualityop-edpornographypseudosciencetrans daughtertransgender rightstransgender womentransgender youthtransphobiavivian jenna wilsonvivian wilsonnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 15 major companies caved to the far right and stopped DEI programs

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio