Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk's trans daughter, calls out Christian writer for 'anti-queer' op-ed about her

Vivian Wilson is calling out a Christian writer and self-professed ex-gay for using her to justify his recent "provocative anti-queer" opinion piece.

Wilson, an 20-year-old out transgender woman, took to Threads last week to condemn a Christian outlet that "published an article calling me a Trans-Identified Son who’s just a tragic little gay boy," during which the writer fallaciously claimed that Wilson is only queer because her father, Tesla and X/Twitter CEO Elon Musk, was not around enough.

"Love thy neighbour right," Wilson wrote, adding, "I am unamused."



The writer, a former gay adult film star who has since claimed to have "overcome homosexual desires and live chastely," responded to Wilson's criticisms, prompting her to fire back even harder. After claiming to care for those supposedly "deceived by the LGBT cult. Because I was one of them," the writer said that he believes no one is born LGBTQ+, which is provenly false. While there is no single "gay gene," research shows that sexual orientation is likely caused partly by biological factors that start before birth.



"Well what you wrote was incendiary and wrong, and your belief that queer people are ‘deceived’ is delusional, proven incorrect, and borderline insane," Wilson wrote Thursday. "On top of that, you 1000% knew what you were writing so have fun being a recloseted queer person for the rest of your life. I don’t envy you."



"I don’t buy this 'never my intention to hurt anyone' business in the slightest," she continued. "You knowingly wrote a piece of provocative anti-queer rhetoric backed with nothing but pseudo-science and tried to paint me as an example of that narrative, to which I don’t take kindly.

Wilson is one of six children (five living) Musk had with his first wife, model Justine Wilson. She filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court in April 2022 to legally change her name and gender, citing the reason as "Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." She has since said that Musk was largely absent, and that he was "cruel" to her as a child for being too feminine.

"I’m not queer because of how I was raised, I’m a queer woman because I am a queer woman," Wilson concluded. "Live with that."