Scroll To Top
News

No, Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian Wilson isn't 'dead' — but he's dead to her

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wearing nazi font maga hat speaks at a rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Vivian Wilson is once again calling out her biological father for claiming she's "dead" just because she transitioned.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

You're not the only one tired of Elon Musk's horrible comments – so is his daughter.

Vivian Wilson is once again calling out her biological father for claiming she's "dead" just because she transitioned. Musk recently said in response to an article about Wilson that "the woke mind virus killed my son," prompting Wilson to fire back.

"So, you're still going with the sob-story about how 'woe is me, my child was infected by something-or-other and that's totally the only reason why they hate me. Just don't... please don't look into it, god forbid I'm anything but the victim in every scenario imaginable," she wrote on Threads. "Did anyone ever actually believe this? It's just tired, it's overdone, it's cliché. I'm just bored honestly, like is this really the best you could come up with?"

View on Threads

The information Wilson said Musk doesn't want his followers to look into are her accusations of childhood neglect against him. It is not the first time he has fallaciously claimed she "died" or spread lies about her.

Wilson is one of six children (five living) Musk had with his first wife, model Justine Wilson. She filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court in April 2022 to legally change her name and gender, citing the reason as "Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Wilson began transitioning around age 16, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she said Musk was not supportive of. Musk did eventually give his consent for her to begin puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy after carefully going over the forms with Wilson present, though he would later claim in an interview with conspiracy theorist Jordan Peterson for conservative platform the Daily Wire that he “was essentially tricked into signing documents."

Musk alleged that doctors told him Wilson "might commit suicide" if she was prevented from receiving care, then claimed that the life-saving treatment "killed" his daughter while repeatedly misgendering her. Wilson responded on Threads by saying his statements were so false that they were "honestly camp," adding: "I look pretty good for a dead bitch."

Wilson later described her father in an interview with NBC as "very quick to anger," as well as "uncaring and narcissistic." She said he would often berate her for acting femininely, claiming that "he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high. It was cruel.”

She concluded her response to his most recent lies that "the reason why this particular post is the one that got to you is that you're mad that you finally don't have power over someone."

"You're upset because at the end of the day everyone around you knows you as a delusional and grubby little control freak who hasn't matured as a person for 38 years," Wilson wrote. "However, last time I checked that's not my fucking problem."

From Your Site Articles
NewsFamilyYahoo FeedTransgenderPeople
elon muskgender-affirming carehomophobiamisgenderingmisinformationneglecttransgender health caretransgender rightstransgender womentransgender youthtransphobiavivian jenna wilsonvivian wilsonnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Police "do not cross" tape with police car blurred behind it
Crime

Transgender 18-year-old Jazlynn Johnson shot to death in Las Vegas

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio