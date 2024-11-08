No, Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian Wilson isn't 'dead' — but he's dead to her

You're not the only one tired of Elon Musk's horrible comments – so is his daughter.

Vivian Wilson is once again calling out her biological father for claiming she's "dead" just because she transitioned. Musk recently said in response to an article about Wilson that "the woke mind virus killed my son," prompting Wilson to fire back.



"So, you're still going with the sob-story about how 'woe is me, my child was infected by something-or-other and that's totally the only reason why they hate me. Just don't... please don't look into it, god forbid I'm anything but the victim in every scenario imaginable," she wrote on Threads. "Did anyone ever actually believe this? It's just tired, it's overdone, it's cliché. I'm just bored honestly, like is this really the best you could come up with?"

The information Wilson said Musk doesn't want his followers to look into are her accusations of childhood neglect against him. It is not the first time he has fallaciously claimed she "died" or spread lies about her.

Wilson is one of six children (five living) Musk had with his first wife, model Justine Wilson. She filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court in April 2022 to legally change her name and gender, citing the reason as "Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Wilson began transitioning around age 16, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she said Musk was not supportive of. Musk did eventually give his consent for her to begin puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy after carefully going over the forms with Wilson present, though he would later claim in an interview with conspiracy theorist Jordan Peterson for conservative platform the Daily Wire that he “was essentially tricked into signing documents."

Musk alleged that doctors told him Wilson "might commit suicide" if she was prevented from receiving care, then claimed that the life-saving treatment "killed" his daughter while repeatedly misgendering her. Wilson responded on Threads by saying his statements were so false that they were "honestly camp," adding: "I look pretty good for a dead bitch."



Wilson later described her father in an interview with NBC as "very quick to anger," as well as "uncaring and narcissistic." She said he would often berate her for acting femininely, claiming that "he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high. It was cruel.”

She concluded her response to his most recent lies that "the reason why this particular post is the one that got to you is that you're mad that you finally don't have power over someone."

"You're upset because at the end of the day everyone around you knows you as a delusional and grubby little control freak who hasn't matured as a person for 38 years," Wilson wrote. "However, last time I checked that's not my fucking problem."