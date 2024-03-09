Scroll To Top
News

Washington set to create one-stop hate crimes hotline

anonymous phone call Washington State hate crimes hotline
Shutterstock

An earlier version of the bill offering cash payments to victims was defeated last year.

A bill creating a hotline to help victims of hate crimes and bias incidents was passed by the Washington state House on Wednesday, after passing the Senate on February 7.

Senate Bill 5427 would create and staff a hotline to provide information and referrals for appropriate care and counseling to victims of bias incidents and hate crimes in the state. Staff would be authorized to share contact information with police for those wishing to report a crime. The bill also had hard targets for implementation and reporting requirements.

The bill was sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Javier Valdez of Seattle. It now awaits Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature to become law.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson lauded the bill’s passage.

“We must stand up to the hate crimes targeting Washington communities,” Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement lauding the bill. “Creating this hotline will provide a centralized location for Washingtonians to report hate crimes and bias incidents. This will improve our state’s response to these incidents and increase public safety.”

The bill directs the Attorney General's Office to test a pilot hotline in at least three counties by July 1, 2025, and have the hotline up and running statewide by January 1, 2027. The bill also requires the Attorney General to publish an annual report with information on hate crimes and bias incidents.

An earlier version of the bill stalled last year in part because of disagreement over using state funds to compensate victims of hate crimes and bias incidents. Victims could have been eligible for payments of up to $2,000 from a special fund, but that section was stripped for this year’s revised bill.

The previous version of the bill also would have authorized hotline staff members to accept reports of hate crimes and bias incidents. The bill passed by the House and Senate this year instead only authorizes hotline staff to pass along information about the incident to police if authorized by the victim.

Ferguson thanked Valdez for his two-year effort getting the legislation passed in the House and Senate.

“I thank Sen. Valdez for his leadership on the hate crimes task force and for bringing forth this legislation, and for the many advocates who joined my office in supporting this policy,” Ferguson said.

From Your Site Articles
NewsWashingtonYahoo Feed
bias crimescrimehate crimes hotlinenewswashingtonwashington state
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio