Pete Hegseth shares video of pastor calling to ban gay sex and ban women from voting

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has come under fire for sharing a video in which pastors associated with his church called to criminalize gay sex and ban women from voting.

Hegseth reposted a CNN segment last week featuring interviews with several pastors, including Doug Wilson, a self-described "Christian Nationalist" from Moscow, Idaho. Wilson is the head pastor at the church Hegseth is a member of, Christ Church, which recently opened a branch in Washington, D.C.

Wilson said in the video that he wants to "go back to" a time when sodomy was illegal in the U.S., and that women should not be able to hold positions that "involve exercising authority over men" or serve in the military. He also said that voting should be done as a household, which should be run by the husband.

“Women are the kind of people that people come out of," Wilson said. When asked to clarify if he believes women are just meant to have babies, Wilson replied, “It doesn’t take any talent to simply reproduce biologically. The wife and mother, who is the chief executive of the home, is entrusted with three or four of five eternal souls.”