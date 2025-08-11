Pete Hegseth shares video of pastor calling to ban gay sex and ban women from voting

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has come under fire for sharing a video in which pastors associated with his church called to criminalize gay sex and ban women from voting.
Hegseth reposted a CNN segment last week featuring interviews with several pastors, including Doug Wilson, a self-described "Christian Nationalist" from Moscow, Idaho. Wilson is the head pastor at the church Hegseth is a member of, Christ Church, which recently opened a branch in Washington, D.C.
Wilson said in the video that he wants to "go back to" a time when sodomy was illegal in the U.S., and that women should not be able to hold positions that "involve exercising authority over men" or serve in the military. He also said that voting should be done as a household, which should be run by the husband.
“Women are the kind of people that people come out of," Wilson said. When asked to clarify if he believes women are just meant to have babies, Wilson replied, “It doesn’t take any talent to simply reproduce biologically. The wife and mother, who is the chief executive of the home, is entrusted with three or four of five eternal souls.”
Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has also said that he does not believe women should be allowed to serve in the military, stating in a November segment that "men and women are different."
"I love women service members who contribute amazingly [but] everything about men and women serving together makes the situation more complicated. And complication in combat means casualties are worse,” Hegseth said. He did not provide evidence supporting his claim that women soldiers lead to more causalities.
Hegseth, who infamously does not believe in germs or washing his hands, has been accused of sexual assault, domestic violence, and alcohol abuse. His former sister-in-law submitted an affidavit to Congress, obtained by The Associated Press, during Hegseth's confirmation hearings stating that his ex-wife had alleged abuse to her, including that she hid in the closet from her husband and that the women had created and used a safe word for when she felt unsafe at home.
After Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14183, which discharged transgender service members regardless of performance or qualifications, Hegseth assisted in implementing the ban by preventing new trans recruits from enlisting. The Department of Justice has been allowed to continue the discharges while a lawsuit against them is heard.