Pete Hegseth shares video of pastor calling to ban gay sex and ban women from voting

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has shared a video in which pastors associated with his church called to criminalize gay sex and ban women from voting.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has come under fire for sharing a video in which pastors associated with his church called to criminalize gay sex and ban women from voting.

Hegseth reposted a CNN segment last week featuring interviews with several pastors, including Doug Wilson, a self-described "Christian Nationalist" from Moscow, Idaho. Wilson is the head pastor at the church Hegseth is a member of, Christ Church, which recently opened a branch in Washington, D.C.

Wilson said in the video that he wants to "go back to" a time when sodomy was illegal in the U.S., and that women should not be able to hold positions that "involve exercising authority over men" or serve in the military. He also said that voting should be done as a household, which should be run by the husband.

“Women are the kind of people that people come out of," Wilson said. When asked to clarify if he believes women are just meant to have babies, Wilson replied, “It doesn’t take any talent to simply reproduce biologically. The wife and mother, who is the chief executive of the home, is entrusted with three or four of five eternal souls.”

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has also said that he does not believe women should be allowed to serve in the military, stating in a November segment that "men and women are different."

"I love women service members who contribute amazingly [but] everything about men and women serving together makes the situation more complicated. And complication in combat means casualties are worse,” Hegseth said. He did not provide evidence supporting his claim that women soldiers lead to more causalities.

Hegseth, who infamously does not believe in germs or washing his hands, has been accused of sexual assault, domestic violence, and alcohol abuse. His former sister-in-law submitted an affidavit to Congress, obtained by The Associated Press, during Hegseth's confirmation hearings stating that his ex-wife had alleged abuse to her, including that she hid in the closet from her husband and that the women had created and used a safe word for when she felt unsafe at home.

After Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14183, which discharged transgender service members regardless of performance or qualifications, Hegseth assisted in implementing the ban by preventing new trans recruits from enlisting. The Department of Justice has been allowed to continue the discharges while a lawsuit against them is heard.

PoliticsWomenMilitaryReligion
abuseallegationschrist churchchristian nationalismchristian nationalistchristianitycongressdomestic violencedonald trumpdoug wilsonfox newsgay sexgermshand washingidahomilitary veteransmoscow idahopete hegsethsame-sex sexual actssodomytransgender military bantransgender rightstrump administrationvoting rightswashington d.c.women's rightspolitics
Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
