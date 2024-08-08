Scroll To Top
What are 'transvestigations'? The 'hate-driven conspiracy theory' explained

From Algerian boxer Imane Khelif to figures like Taylor Swift and Michelle Obama, "tranvestigations" are a particularly bizarre form of hatred hitting public figures.

"Transvestigations" are becoming increasingly common as transphobia runs rampant in the media and online — but what exactly are they?

The "hate-driven conspiracy theory" first emerged in early 2017, according to GLAAD, making a recent resurgence as transgender rights have come under attack in state legislatures across the United States.

The trend largely occurs in social media circles, targeting cisgender celebrities — and sometimes people who aren't public figures — by “investigating” their biological sex, offering "fake pseudo-scientific 'evidence' that they are transgender (with the underlying bigoted and ignorant implication that being a transgender person is a bad thing)," the media advocacy organization explains.

Most recently, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has become the target of virulent attacks from conservatives accusing her of being transgender, even though she is a cisgender woman hailing from a country where it is illegal to identify as trans and transition. Figures as large as Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance have fallaciously added to the fire.

Khelif is one example of how the conspiracy theory largely impacts Black women, such as Michelle Obama and Serena Williams, whom euro-centric beauty standards and the institutions upholding them deem to have "less feminine" features. Still, the "investigations" are far-reaching and have impacted celebrities such as Taylor Swift and, bizarrely, right-wing darlings like Kyle Rittenhouse.

France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, has also been the target of such "investigations," with conservative pundit Candace Owens being the loudest voice to accuse her of secretly being a man, calling the implications “terrifying” and a “scandal.” Macron previously successfully sued two women making similar claims for defamation.

The "transvestigation" trend has parallels to the "satanic panic" of the 1980s and 1990s, according to Media Matters, which led to a string of false convictions for crimes such as sexual abuse and homicide. This is particularly concerning, given the right's repeated and baseless claims that members of the LGBTQ+ community are "groomers."

The organization explains that the trend is based in the bioessentialist ideas of what males and females are "supposed to" look like according to "nature," when in fact sex is not entirely binary and exists instead on a spectrum.

"The right’s present fixation on trans people has led to accusations of secret trans people everywhere not because men and women are so different, but rather because we have so much in common," it writes.

Latest Stories

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
