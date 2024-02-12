Happy Sunday!
🏈 🏳️🌈 While today might be the NFL's big day (oh, hey, Chiefs), there's a queer league that's been making a name for itself too. The National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL) has existed since 2002, steadily growing over the years, with affiliated leagues in major cities throughout the U.S. The Advocate spoke to a player from the league about that growth and increasing popularity. 🏈 🏳️🌈
🚗 Transgender activists in Florida organized a die-in across the state to protest changes to policies around changing one's gender on state I.D.s. The policy change prohibits the change, citing a fake I.D. law. Local advocates say it's just the latest attempt by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to erase transgender people.
🚽 Yes, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson continues to be an anti-LGBTQ+ bigot. The frontrunner for the Republican nomination for governor of the state recently said that trans people should go to the restroom outside, as we touted his support for an anti-trans bathroom bill. Can Republicans stop being so obsessed with where trans folks go to the bathroom? It's never not disturbing.
✨ In more positive news, Virginia lawmakers defeated a number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills recently. ✨
And in other news:
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images
via Mondelez International; Shutterstock
Paul Edwards
Image by Frederick Lorrey-Parena
Boro Pride Facebook
Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Look, the answer!
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And today, you'll get the answer.
This week's question was: What is the name of James Baldwin's first novel?
This week's answer is: Go Tell It on the Mountain. Published in 1953, the novel is a semi-autographical work from the lauded writer and civil rights activist.
🎉 Congrats to Philip for getting it right! 🎉
Reply to this email with some queer trivia we should know and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!
What you should also be reading: