🏈 🏳️🌈 While today might be the NFL's big day (oh, hey, Chiefs), there's a queer league that's been making a name for itself too. The National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL) has existed since 2002, steadily growing over the years, with affiliated leagues in major cities throughout the U.S. The Advocate spoke to a player from the league about that growth and increasing popularity. 🏈 🏳️🌈

🚗 Transgender activists in Florida organized a die-in across the state to protest changes to policies around changing one's gender on state I.D.s. The policy change prohibits the change, citing a fake I.D. law. Local advocates say it's just the latest attempt by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to erase transgender people.

🚽 Yes, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson continues to be an anti-LGBTQ+ bigot. The frontrunner for the Republican nomination for governor of the state recently said that trans people should go to the restroom outside, as we touted his support for an anti-trans bathroom bill. Can Republicans stop being so obsessed with where trans folks go to the bathroom? It's never not disturbing.

✨ In more positive news, Virginia lawmakers defeated a number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills recently. ✨

And in other news:

With anti-transgender legislation being pushed in multiple states, the situation became alarmingly personal for a high school athlete in Utah, who recently had to go under police protection after receiving threats because Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline shared a picture of the girl on social media and implied she's transgender. Her parents are calling for Cline's resignation, saying the post was "cyberbullying at its finest."