In a decisive victory for LGBTQ+ rights, Democratic lawmakers in Virginia have successfully defeated a series of Republican anti-transgender bills during this year’s legislative session.

On Thursday, the state Senate’s Education and Health Committee voted 9-6 to table SBl 37, which aimed to forcibly out transgender students to their parents, and SB 68, designed to prohibit trans students from participating in school sports teams based on their gender identity.

Additionally, the committee tabled SB 723, and House subcommittees rejected two bills—HB 1120 and HB 1229—that shared similar discriminatory intent. Among the rejected measures was SB 671, which sought to prohibit gender-affirming care for minors in the commonwealth.

Republican state Sen. Christopher Head withdrew SB 153, which would have permitted medical professionals to reject patients or refuse their care based on their personal beliefs, the Washington Blade reports.



These significant victories for LGBTQ+ rights came as Democrats, who hold a slim majority in both the House of Delegates and the Senate, regained control of the House in last November’s elections after voters resoundingly rejected Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s view of the future of Virginia.

Equality Virginia celebrated the news on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Victory Thursday is a thing, right?! ALL ANTI-TRANS BILLS ARE OFFICIALLY DEAD! TRANS PEOPLE BELONG IN VIRGINIA!”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia also celebrated the defeat of the anti-trans bills, proclaiming, “VICTORY ALL 11 anti-trans bills are finally DEFEATED! Trans people belong in Virginia, ALWAYS! Anti-trans bills don’t. We deserve to live in a Commonwealth where trans people are loved, supported, & safe.”