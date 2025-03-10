Hi all,



🗳️ As Republican lawmakers dodge in-person town halls, avoiding direct engagement with voters furious over the Trump administration’s devastating policies (looking at you, anti-trans executive orders and DOGE), LGBTQ+ Democrats like Washington U.S. Rep. Emily Randall and Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan are doing the opposite. They're meeting people where they are and making themselves accessible. Both have held town halls with huge turnouts.

🕯️ Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto, a gay couple known for art and activism, were killed in their Buffalo, N.Y., home last week, and a suspect has been charged with murder.

👏🏽 Kim Davis is still losing. The former Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples nearly a decade ago just got another legal setback — this time from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled unanimously against her.

