Defense Department to remove photos of WWII plane Enola Gay because it has 'gay' in its name

WWII airplane Enola Gay atomic bomb Hiroshima Japan
Bettmann Contributor/Getty Images; PhotoQuest/Getty Images

Colonel Paul W. Tibbets stands next to the Boeing B-29 named Enola Gay (L); The Enola Gay over the North Field of Tinian airbase loaded with an atomic bomb (R).

No, this isn't a joke.

The Department of Defense is planning to remove content related to the historic aircraft, the Enola Gay, as part of Donald Trump's crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

The Defense Department has created a database, obtained by The Associated Press, of more than 26,000 images and posts that have been marked for deletion across all branches of the military. Anonymous U.S. officials told the outlet that the purge could potentially effect over 100,000 pieces of content not just on websites, but social media as well.

WWII airplane Enola Gay atomic bomb Hiroshima Japan

The restored Enola Gay, the Boeing B-29 Superfortress airplane used to drop the first atomic bomb in combat 06 August 1945 on Hiroshima, Japan, is seen on display at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, the Smithsonian's new addition to the National Air and Space Museum, 25 March, 2006 in Chantilly, Virginia. The building opened in December, 2003, and provides enough space for the Smithsonian to display the thousands of aviation and space artifacts that cannot be exhibited on the National Mall. The two sites together showcase the largest collection of aviation and space artifacts in the world.

KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images

Several photos were seemingly flagged for removal only because their file included the word ”gay,” including the World War II aircraft, which dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. Photos of an Army Corps of Engineers project are also slated for removal because one of the engineers had the last name "Gay," as well as a photo of Army Corps biologists because it contained data about fish, including their gender.

Related: What is DEI, what does it mean, and why are companies really getting rid of it?

The database also marked for removal content about the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black pilots in the military who were made to serve in a segregated unit; the World War II Women Air Service Pilots; the country’s first women fighter pilot, U.S. Air Force Col. Jeannie Leavitt; and the first three women to graduate from the Marine Corps’ Infantry Training. References to Women's History Month and Black History Month have already been removed.

\u200bRestoration WWII airplane Enola Gay atomic bomb Hiroshima Japan

Restoration of Enola Gay at Paul E Garber facility of Smithsonian, Silver Hill, MD, June 1985.

Ben Martin/Getty Images

Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot told AP: “We are pleased by the rapid compliance across the Department with the directive removing DEI content from all platforms. In the rare cases that content is removed that is out of the clearly outlined scope of the directive, we instruct components accordingly.”

Trump signed executive orders forcing the removal of all references to DEI in the federal government, as well as mandating that the federal government deny the existence of transgender people by recognizing only two sexes — male or female — despite the scientific and medical consensus that sex is a spectrum.

Trump appointed Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, a Fox News host that has been accused of sexual assault, domestic violence, and alcohol abuse. Hegseth infamously does not believe in germs, and believes that women should not be allowed to serve in combat roles. He's spent the first month in his position attempting to ban transgender people from the military altogether.

PoliticsMilitaryYahoo FeedNewsRaceDonald TrumpHistory
atomic bombblack pilotscensorshipdefense departmentdeidepartment of defensediversity equity and inclusiondonald trumpenola gayerasing historyerasurehiroshimahistoryjapanjohn ullyotpentagonpete hegsethtuskegee airmenwomen pilotsworld war iipolitics
Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
