Defense Department to remove photos of WWII plane Enola Gay because it has 'gay' in its name

The Department of Defense is planning to remove content related to the historic aircraft, the Enola Gay, as part of Donald Trump's crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

The Defense Department has created a database, obtained by The Associated Press, of more than 26,000 images and posts that have been marked for deletion across all branches of the military. Anonymous U.S. officials told the outlet that the purge could potentially effect over 100,000 pieces of content not just on websites, but social media as well.

The restored Enola Gay, the Boeing B-29 Superfortress airplane used to drop the first atomic bomb in combat 06 August 1945 on Hiroshima, Japan, is seen on display at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, the Smithsonian's new addition to the National Air and Space Museum, 25 March, 2006 in Chantilly, Virginia. The building opened in December, 2003, and provides enough space for the Smithsonian to display the thousands of aviation and space artifacts that cannot be exhibited on the National Mall. The two sites together showcase the largest collection of aviation and space artifacts in the world. KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images Several photos were seemingly flagged for removal only because their file included the word ”gay,” including the World War II aircraft, which dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. Photos of an Army Corps of Engineers project are also slated for removal because one of the engineers had the last name "Gay," as well as a photo of Army Corps biologists because it contained data about fish, including their gender. Related: What is DEI, what does it mean, and why are companies really getting rid of it? The database also marked for removal content about the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black pilots in the military who were made to serve in a segregated unit; the World War II Women Air Service Pilots; the country’s first women fighter pilot, U.S. Air Force Col. Jeannie Leavitt; and the first three women to graduate from the Marine Corps’ Infantry Training. References to Women's History Month and Black History Month have already been removed.