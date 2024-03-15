Hi all,

🌈 Well, the U.S. is getting real gay. In a new Gallup poll, the company found that the proportion of U.S. adults identifying as LGBTQ+ has continued to increase, reaching a new high of 7.6 percent. That beats the previous record high of 7.2 percent from last year. When Gallup first began measuring sexual orientation and gender identity in 2012 that number was 3.5 percent. “If current trends continue, it is likely that the proportion of LGBTQ+ identifiers will exceed 10 percent of U.S. adults at some point within the next three decades,” Gallup's analysis reads. Y'all, the agenda is working.

🎥 Trans entertainment icons Candis Cayne and Danna Davis are starting a new production company to focus on telling trans stories. The company, called Mary, It’s Mary Productions, is currently working on several projects, all of which aim to tell trans-centric stories through positivity and humor.

"We're living in such a delicate time politically and there's a lot of our community that feels helpless,” Cayne says. “The important thing that I want to achieve with Mary, It's Mary, is to be able to fuse this trans company with the rest of the world at large. To allow them to see our life and laugh with us, cry with us, but see us as human, see us [and] have empathy about the things that we have to go through.” 🎬

🕯️President Joe Biden released a statement today describing the U.S. as suffering from a transgender and nonbinary youth "suicide crisis." The comments come after an Oklahoma medical examiner's findings concluded that 16-year-old Nex Benedict died by suicide a day after an assault happened in a school bathroom. After the news broke, local Oklahomans have called for stronger protections for LGBTQ+ students against bullying.

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper





