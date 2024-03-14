Scroll To Top
President Biden warns of LGBTQ+ youth ‘suicide crisis’ in statement about Nex Benedict

Nex Benedict Joe Biden
(FAMILY PHOTO) KJRH VIA CNN; Shutterstock

President Joe Biden issued a statement calling attention to the transgender teenager’s death and called for an end to bullying.

Cwnewser

In the aftermath of 16-year-old Oklahoma sophomore Nex Benedict’s tragic death, President Joe Biden issued a statement from the White House on Thursday, extending the First Lady and his condolences and urging the nation to confront what he called the bullying epidemic facing LGBTQ+ young people.

According to Oklahoma’s Chief Medical Examiner’s office, Benedict, a nonbinary and transgender student at Owasso High School, died from toxicity due to a mix of two common prescription and over-the-counter medications, in what the ME classified a suicide.

“Jill and I are heartbroken by the recent loss of Nex Benedict,” Biden said. “Every young person deserves to have the fundamental right and freedom to be who they are and feel safe and supported at school and in their communities. Nex Benedict, a kid who just wanted to be accepted, should still be here with us today.”

The president’s statement comes amid rising anger and skepticism over the medical examiner’s one-page summary report on Benedict’s death. According to state law, the medical examiner’s office has 10 business days to provide the full autopsy report. Advocates and community members have voiced concern that the summary fails to account fully for the bullying and assault that preceded Benedict’s death, emphasizing that such tragedies cannot be disentangled from the environment that fosters them.

Related: HRC president demands federal investigations into Nex Benedict’s death amid Oklahoma’s anti-LGBTQ+ climate

GLAAD has cautioned against oversimplifying the narrative around Benedict’s death, pointing to the systemic issues of bullying and discrimination that endanger LGBTQ+ youth.

Peggy Rajski, interim CEO and founder of The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that provides crisis counseling services and support for LGBTQ+ youth, reacted to news of Benedict’s apparent cause of death in a statement.

“We are deeply heartbroken to learn that Nex Benedict died by suicide after enduring extreme bullying and attacks at their school,” Rajski said. “While this horrific loss has seized national attention, we also know that, tragically, it is not uncommon. LGBTQ+ young people are more than four times more likely to die by suicide than their peers – not because there is any predisposition in their identity, but because of the tremendous stressors, rejection, and antagonism that many of them face in society.”

Rajski continued, “Nex’s death is a tragic reminder that we all have a role to play in reducing and eventually eradicating LGBTQ+ youth suicide; Research by The Trevor Project shows that having at least one accepting adult in an LGBTQ+ young person’s life significantly lowers their likelihood of attempting suicide. Whether a teacher, caregiver, neighbor or friend—supporting young people living in their truth is an affirming and life-saving act of allyship.”

Biden, in his message of support, noted the challenges that LGBTQ+ youth face.

“Nonbinary and transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know. But nobody should have to be brave just to be themselves,” Biden said.

Benedict’s case has highlighted the severe consequences of bullying, particularly as it pertains to LGBTQ+ students. Before his death, Benedict was assaulted in a school bathroom, an incident that underscored the relentless bullying he faced for his gender expression. In police video taken after the attack, Benedict told the police officer that he was often bullied.

Biden’s statement also stressed his administration’s commitment to LGBTQ+ rights and safety, promising that “I will always have your back.”

“In memory of Nex, we must all recommit to our work to end discrimination and address the suicide crisis impacting too many nonbinary and transgender children,” Biden said, adding, “Parents and schools must take reports of bullying seriously.”

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.

NewsNonbinaryYahoo FeedLGBT youthLGBTJoe BidenTransgender
joe bidennex benedictoklahomaowasso high schoolpresident joe bidensuicidewhite house
Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
