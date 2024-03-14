Candis Cayne is tackling 'mind-boggling' transphobic laws through humor (exclusive)

In a time where legislators are continuously targeting queer people, long-time entertainment trailblazers Candis Cayne and Danna Davis have found their way to fight back.

The renowned transgender artists and activists recently announced the launch of their newly formed production company, Mary, It’s Mary Productions. The company is currently working on several projects, all of which aim to tell trans-centric stories through positivity and humor.

The name comes from the decades-old antigay slur turned term of endearment, “Mary,” which Davis and Cayne say they have been reclaiming throughout their lives by using it as a nickname for each other. Naming the company after a piece of queer history – which is also a piece of their friendship’s history – was “perfect,” the two recently told The Advocate.

One of the pair’s upcoming projects is Diaper Dolls, a sketch infomercial that Davis describes as “a satire about the anti-trans bathroom bill that has been passed in a few states.” The skit mocks legislation in several states that bans transgender people from using public facilities that align with their identity, specifically taking aim at Florida, where a myriad of anti-LGBTQ+ laws have been passed.

“Since I live in Florida, it's really hit me in the face,” Davis says. “So, we decided to handle it with some humor.”

Courtesy of Mary, It's Mary Productions

Cayne also believes humor is key in the projects the two write and produce. After over 30 years in film and television, the actor says she’s found comedy to be a particularly useful tool against bigotry, while also providing an outlet for both her and the community’s negative feelings. “This whole bathroom situation is mind-bogglingly ridiculous,” Cayne says. “Instead of getting angry – which we are, we're all angry about it – instead of getting angry, we need to figure out how to adapt and sway people's minds in our direction, make everyone realize how ridiculous it is.” Diaper Dolls is around five minutes in length, and will debut on March 31, Trans Day of Visibility. Cayne and Davis are also working on several longer projects, including a film titled Chaser. Davis describes the movie as a “transamorous romcom” with a “full Kate Hudson ending.” She emphasizes its traditional happy ending, where the trans love interest “wins the ring instead of being murdered or beat up.” Davis also says that the film, set in the 90s, is based on their own personal experiences at the time as trans women. Chasers, straight men who pursue transgender women, “are a very secretive group of society, and most straight people refuse to believe they even exist,” according to Davis. The film aims to humorously “expose that [group] in a positive way,” while also “respecting the lead male character.” These are subjects “a lot of society finds, for some reason, so threatening,” Davis says, though she believes “it shouldn't be.” “They need to know us,” she says. “They need to get to know us as trans humans.” Other Mary, It’s Mary projects include Doctor's Orders: It's Sickening, an eight-episode reality series set in Wilton Manors, an LGBTQ+ community enclaved in Florida. The show follows the lives of local health care professionals (medical, dental, fitness, dermatology, sexology, and more), illustrating how they use their expertise to support the queer community. Another documentary set in Wilton Manors, Wilton Winds, will explore “how this hateful, segregated white supremacist town became this beautiful place to live,” says Davis, who is a resident. While informative, the documentaries will still aim to remain upbeat. Cayne says that the company “will do something dramatic eventually, I'm sure,” and that they are also looking to do more projects that feature transgender men, who Davis adds “really need a lot of support.”