🍼 Did you know people are significantly more likely to regret elective plastic surgery, tattoos, and even having children than they are to regret having gender-affirming surgery?

✨ A new report, published in The American Journal of Surgery, reviewed 55 studies involving regret rates for common plastic surgery operations and major life events. Gender-affirming surgery, which encompasses mastectomies, breast augmentation, facial, vocal chord, and genital surgeries, has a rate of regret of less than 1 percent, making it "extremely low," according to the study.

⛪ Rodney Wilson, who founded LGBTQ+ History Month in 1994, argued this week in The Advocate that Jesus and Paul might very well have been asexual. Also, is everyone in heaven nonbinary? See what the history teacher has to say.

🚨 Anti-LGBTQ+ laws are having a catastrophic effect on queer youth in the United States. Between bans on gender-affirming care for minors and laws allowing for queer students to be misgendered, outed, or excluded, 90 percent of LGBTQ+ youth said their well-being has been negatively impacted by recent politics, according to The Trevor Project's 2024 U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ+ Young People that was released this week. 🚨

