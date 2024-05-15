Happy Tuesday!

Y'all's week off to a good start?

💪🏽 Like something out of the Onion, a Republican candidate for secretary of state in Missouri has released a campaign video where she urges voters not to be "weak and gay." I don't even know what to do with that, to be honest. 🙃

🎬 My colleague Tracy E. Gilchrist recently spoke with Brooke Shields and Wilson Cruz about their new film Mother of the Bride. Shields spoke about the importance of Cruz's character and his relationship with his husband. “Their relationship is not only the most settled, it’s the healthiest and it’s the most overtly affectionate as well, which was really a point in the script that I was so happy that here's Netflix deciding to do this movie about a woman my age getting a second chance on life and this couple,” Shields said. 🎥

🚨 While we're heading into Pride season, the federal government is warning folks to be careful. Law enforcement and security officials have issued a warning about the potential for terrorist attacks at Pride events this year. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security released a public service announcement on May 10 highlighting an increased threat environment during Pride Month in June. Have fun, but be safe out there, y'all.

✨ Have you read Out's latest cover story? Jonathan Groff opens up about his queerness and career. "Being gay has allowed me to forge my own path," he said. Check. It. Out. ✨

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper





🌈 Share your queer joy with us! Got a joyful story? We'd love to hear it! Respond to the email and tell us something positively queer that's going on with you or your community.

Denying gender-affirming care coverage violates federal law, says appeals court Georgia County Pays $1.2 Million to Fight Gender-Affirming Care Suit

Jonathan Groff thought coming out would make fame 'impossible.' Here's why he did anyway DEAN ISIDRO with DE FACTO

Moms for Liberty joins in suing Biden administration over Title IX protections for trans students Wikipedia; Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Pennsylvania state trooper who violently arrested Black transgender official on video is fired Instagram @celena_morrison_official

LGBTQ+ Pride Month events could be targets of foreign terrorists, security officials warn Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Don't be 'weak and gay,' Missouri Republican candidate says in campaign video screen shots via X

Do you have a news tip for us or know a story you think The Advocate should pursue? Get in touch. Email us at news@equalpride.com.