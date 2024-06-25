Hey there,

Some Republicans running for governor can really be the worst. From Mark Robinson calling LGBTQ+ people "filth" to Jay Ashcroft wanting to ban gender-affirming care, these candidates are going to the extreme and are targeting queer lives. Here's a round-down of these politicians and what they've said. 🚨

💍 The Republican Party and its voters are growing increasingly out of touch with the rest of the United States when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights, The Advocate's Ryan Adamczeski wrote. More than two in three Americans (69 percent) still believe that marriage equality should be legal, according to a new survey from Gallup, despite the slight dip down from the record high of 71 percent recorded in 2022 and 2023. The poll found that 83 percent of Democrats support legalized marriage equality, compared to 74 percent of Independents. Conversely, only 46 percent of Republicans support same-sex couples having the right to marry, down significantly from 55 percent in 2021 and 2022. 💍

🎵 In celebration of Pride Month, out Rep. Robert Garcia of California revealed his annual playlist. Take a look at what Garcia is listening to this Pride season. 🎸

🏳️🌈 Around D.C. tonight? Me and some other folks from The Advocate and equalpride will be at a meet and greet at The Little Gay Pub. Come out and hang with us, and see what it takes to run The Advocate. 🏳️🌈

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper





Republicans running for governor are some of the most extremist candidates in the country. Here they are Official Government Sites of Bill Eigel; Kelly Ayotte; Mark Robinson; Greg Gianforte

This gay couple is encouraging other LGBTQ+ people to become foster parents via Youth Villages; Shutterstock Creative

Gay lawmaker Robert Garcia released his annual Pride Month playlist full of bops Tristan Fewings/Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Gary Miller/WireImage

Americans still support Marriage equality by a vast majority — just not Republicans Shutterstock Creative

Cher admits being obsessed with gay men since she was 9 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images