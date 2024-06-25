Republicans running for governor are some of the most extremist candidates in the country. Here they are

Republicans running for governor are some of the most extremist candidates in the countryOfficial Government Sites of Bill Eigel; Kelly Ayotte; Mark Robinson; Greg Gianforte
As the 2024 elections loom, Republican gubernatorial candidates across the United States are showcasing their longstanding opposition to LGBTQ+ rights. The Advocate examined the records of several prominent candidates, revealing a trend of policies and statements that consistently undermine LGBTQ+ equality.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun has firmly positioned himself against LGBTQ+ rights. In November 2022, he voted against the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act, aimed at codifying legal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, The News-Sunreported. This vote was a stark reminder of his continued resistance to advancing LGBTQ+ rights on a national level. During his tenure in the Indiana state legislature, Braun supported the Indiana Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which critics argued would allow businesses to refuse services to LGBTQ+ individuals, the Indy Starreported.
The backlash from this legislation was severe, with Indianapolis losing over $60 million in future convention business due to the controversy, Forbesreported. Braun’s stance on marriage remains unchanged; he believes it should be exclusively between a man and a woman,according to the Indy Star. Despite nationwide progress in LGBTQ+ rights, with more than 71 percent of Americans supporting marriage equality,according to Gallup, Braun’s actions reflect a consistent effort to maintain discriminatory policies under the guise of religious freedom.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has made clear his opposition to LGBTQ+ rights throughout his political career. In 2023, he backed prohibitions on gender-affirming care for minors, a stance reflecting his broader resistance to federal protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, NPRreported. Ashcroft’s support for such bans indicates his alignment with more extreme conservative views on LGBTQ+ health care, which have sparked significant debate and concern among civil rights advocates, the Kansas City Starreported.
In addition to his stance on gender-affirming care, Ashcroft labeled the Respect for Marriage Act as an overreach, maintaining that marriage is a “lifelong, conjugal union between one man and one woman,” Fox Newsreported. His opposition tothe landmark legislation signed by PresidentJoe Biden in December 2022 highlights a broader agenda to limit LGBTQ+ rights under the guise of protecting religious freedoms, reflecting a deeply ingrained resistance to equality within his political platform.
State Sen. Bill Eigel has also taken a firm stance against LGBTQ+ rights. In 2023, on the Eigel for Governor Telegram channel, Eigel said, “I define marriage as a bond between one man and one woman,” and criticized efforts to recognize same-sex marriage. He co-sponsored a bill prohibiting gender transition surgeries and medications for minors, labeling opposition to the bill as defending “the barbaric and vicious practice of mutilating children for corporate profits,” according to apost he made on X, formerlyTwitter.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe has similarly supported anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. In June 2023, he expressed support on X for Gov. Mike Parson’s signing of Senate Bill 39 and Senate Bill 49,which targeted transgender youth. S.B. 39 excluded transgender students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity, and S.B. 49 prohibited gender-affirming care for minors.
Gov. Greg Gianforte of Montana has actively legislated against LGBTQ+ rights, particularly targeting the transgender community. In 2023, he signed a bill prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors, complete with penalties for medical professionals who provide such care, the Independent Recordreported. This legislation, criticized for being medically inaccurate, marks a significant step back for transgender rights in Montana and has raised alarm among health professionals and LGBTQ+ advocates alike.
Additionally, Gianforte approved a bill embedding binary, reproduction-based definitions of male and female into state law, the Montana Free Pressreported. His administration also enforced a ban on transgender women participating in women’s sports in 2021, arguing that such measures are necessary to protect the integrity of women’s sports.
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte’s record is marked by consistent opposition to LGBTQ+ rights. At a Southern New Hampshire University forum in 2010, Ayotteexpressed her belief that marriage should be between a man and a woman and criticized the state’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage. Her stance against marriage equality has been a cornerstone of her political career.
Ayotte has consistentlyopposed the repeal of the Defense of Marriage Act and criticized efforts to extend same-sex marriage benefits under the Obama administration. Furthermore, she has long opposed allowing same-sex couples to adopt children,advocating in 2010 instead for what she describes as “traditional families.”
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson’s anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric iswell-documented and has sparked significant controversy. In February 2024, he suggested that transgender women should use bathrooms “outside somewhere,” a statement that reflects his extreme views on transgender rights. Robinson has a history of making derogatory remarks about LGBTQ+ individuals, describing them as “perverted,” “unnatural,” “sinful,” and “demonic.”
Robinson’s social media posts have repeatedly used homophobic slurs, further solidifying his anti-LGBTQ+ stance. He has employed euphemisms like “British cigarette” to circumvent content guidelines on platforms like Facebook. His inflammatory language and extreme positions have drawn widespread criticism and raised concerns about the impact of his potential governorship on the LGBTQ+ community in North Carolina.
Former Congressman Dave Reichert’s campaign for governor highlights his longstanding opposition to LGBTQ+ rights. Reichert recently reaffirmed his belief that marriage is “between a man and a woman,”according to the Seattle Times, and opposes transgender women competing in women’s sports. “I don’t believe that transgender men should be competing against girls and women in sports,” he said.
Reichert’slegislative record includes votes to support the Defense of Marriage Act and a constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage. He has also supported measures that would allow religious institutions to discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals under the guise of religious freedom.
As these candidates vie for gubernatorial positions, their records highlight a persistent resistance to LGBTQ+ equality within the Republican Party. The upcoming elections will be a critical juncture for LGBTQ+ rights as voters confront candidates whose policies have significant implications for the community.