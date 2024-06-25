Cher admits being obsessed with gay men since she was 9

Meeting gay men for the first time was “love at first sight” for Cher when she was only 9 years old, the iconic entertainer said during a surprise appearance Thursday at the Abbey, the famous LGBTQ+ bar in West Hollywood.

“The first gay guys I ever met, I was 9 years old,” she said at an event for the Abbey’s new owner, Tristan Schukraft, who bought the bar from David Cooley last year; video was posted online by Marc Malkin of Variety and others. “I walked into my house and there were these two guys there and they started talking to my mom and mom’s best friend. I was thinking, Where have they been hiding these guys? I’m 9, but I thought, Wait a minute … why aren’t the other guys as funny as these guys? It was really love at first sight.”

Cher also gave a shout-out to her LGBTQ+ fans. “One thing I have to say that is serious, that is from the heart, is that I’ve had really ups and downs in my career — I mean, really! — and you guys never left me,” she said. “So thank you.” She had entered the bar singing “Song for the Lonely.” She is a longtime ally to the community and mother of a transgender son, Chaz Bono.

The singer and Oscar-winning actress was a surprise guest at the party, which included many other celebrities, such as Ricky Martin, Jean Smart, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Saweetie, Karamo Brown, Bianca Del Rio, Mayhem Miller, Courtney Act, Manila Luzon, and Aura Mayari. Stylist Law Roach hosted. The event featured a performance by Saweetie and a pop-up for Cherlato, Cher’s new gelato product, Variety notes.

Daniel Reynolds, editor in chief of The Advocate’s sibling publication Out, was present as well. “If I could turn back time, I would attend the Abbey's relaunch with new owner Tristan Schukraft all over again!” he told The Advocate. “The surprise appearance from Cher — in addition to a starry guest list that included Jean Smart and Ricky Martin — reminded us of why the ‘I Got You Babe’ singer is still the reigning gay icon. It was truly touching to hear how queer support has mattered to her over the years. We’ll always be there for her, as she will be for us. Long live Cher — and the Abbey!”