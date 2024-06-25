Scroll To Top
Cher admits being obsessed with gay men since she was 9

Cher loves the gays
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The iconic entertainer reflected on her relationship with the LGBTQ+ community during a surprise appearance at the Abbey in West Hollywood.

trudestress

Meeting gay men for the first time was “love at first sight” for Cher when she was only 9 years old, the iconic entertainer said during a surprise appearance Thursday at the Abbey, the famous LGBTQ+ bar in West Hollywood.

“The first gay guys I ever met, I was 9 years old,” she said at an event for the Abbey’s new owner, Tristan Schukraft, who bought the bar from David Cooley last year; video was posted online by Marc Malkin of Variety and others. “I walked into my house and there were these two guys there and they started talking to my mom and mom’s best friend. I was thinking, Where have they been hiding these guys? I’m 9, but I thought, Wait a minute … why aren’t the other guys as funny as these guys? It was really love at first sight.”

Cher also gave a shout-out to her LGBTQ+ fans. “One thing I have to say that is serious, that is from the heart, is that I’ve had really ups and downs in my career — I mean, really! — and you guys never left me,” she said. “So thank you.” She had entered the bar singing “Song for the Lonely.” She is a longtime ally to the community and mother of a transgender son, Chaz Bono.

The singer and Oscar-winning actress was a surprise guest at the party, which included many other celebrities, such as Ricky Martin, Jean Smart, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Saweetie, Karamo Brown, Bianca Del Rio, Mayhem Miller, Courtney Act, Manila Luzon, and Aura Mayari. Stylist Law Roach hosted. The event featured a performance by Saweetie and a pop-up for Cherlato, Cher’s new gelato product, Variety notes.

Daniel Reynolds, editor in chief of The Advocate’s sibling publication Out, was present as well. “If I could turn back time, I would attend the Abbey's relaunch with new owner Tristan Schukraft all over again!” he told The Advocate. “The surprise appearance from Cher — in addition to a starry guest list that included Jean Smart and Ricky Martin — reminded us of why the ‘I Got You Babe’ singer is still the reigning gay icon. It was truly touching to hear how queer support has mattered to her over the years. We’ll always be there for her, as she will be for us. Long live Cher — and the Abbey!”

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
