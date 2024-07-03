Hi there,
Earlier this week, Donald Trump Jr. took to social media — you already know this isn't leading anywhere good — and decided to go after the name "Beryl." He commented that the name "Beryl" is too genderless for a hurricane. I kid you not. 🫠
🎓 The Advocate spoke to George Washington University's queer president Ellen Granberg recently. The university leader isn't shy to be out and proud on campus, and wants students to be their authentic selves too, she says. "I discovered that I could bring my identity with me, and I was always treated fairly. It’s important to me to be able to bring my identity with me and to be able to progress in my career as an out person,” Granberg said. 🎓
🕯️ We also take a moment to remember and honor Liara Kaylee Tsai, a trans woman and volunteer with the Trevor Project, who was killed in Minnesota.
The end of Pride Month was just the beginning of Pride season. Check out these gorgeous photos of NYC Pride to find some queer joy in what's admittedly been a few hard days. 🌈🌈🌈
What you should also be reading: