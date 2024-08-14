Hi there,

🗳️ Transgender people in the United States are well aware of what could happen in November. The community is also prepared to make their voices heard as the election looms. Whereas 73 percent of the general U.S. population who are eligible to vote are registered to vote, 82 percent of eligible trans people are registered to vote, according to the 2022 U.S. Transgender Survey's Civic Engagement findings. 🗳️

🚨 JD Vance apparently appeared in drag while at Yale Law. The Project 2025 Heritage Foundation poster boy hasn't been shy in targeting the LGBTQ+ community in comments and even in the legislation he proposes as a U.S. senator.

✨ Queer Latina lawmaker Emily Randall won her Washington state primary and is now heading to the general election. If she wins, Randall will be the first out queer Latina in Congress. “It’s really, really exciting,” Randall said about the election results. “We worked so hard to make sure that we got the message out and connected with voters about the issues that we knew moved them.”

Queer Democrat Emily Randall ‘excited’ about Washington congressional primary victory Courtesy Emily Randall for Congress

Cecilia Gentili's legacy lives on as trans Latinx group receives first-ever HRC grant (exclusive) KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Mastercard

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts Adam Bettcher/Getty Images; Shutterstock Creative

Boston Red Sox All Star Jarren Duran suspended two games for homophobic slur Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Gay man ‘tortured’ in Qatar for his sexuality returns home after 'deeply disappointing' sentence Damitha Rukshan/Shutterstock; Family Handout via BBC

George Santos faced a New York judge in court as his federal criminal trial looms Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images