Hi there,
🗳️ Transgender people in the United States are well aware of what could happen in November. The community is also prepared to make their voices heard as the election looms. Whereas 73 percent of the general U.S. population who are eligible to vote are registered to vote, 82 percent of eligible trans people are registered to vote, according to the 2022 U.S. Transgender Survey's Civic Engagement findings. 🗳️
🚨 JD Vance apparently appeared in drag while at Yale Law. The Project 2025 Heritage Foundation poster boy hasn't been shy in targeting the LGBTQ+ community in comments and even in the legislation he proposes as a U.S. senator.
✨ Queer Latina lawmaker Emily Randall won her Washington state primary and is now heading to the general election. If she wins, Randall will be the first out queer Latina in Congress. “It’s really, really exciting,” Randall said about the election results. “We worked so hard to make sure that we got the message out and connected with voters about the issues that we knew moved them.”
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
Boston Globe/Getty Images
Courtesy Emily Randall for Congress
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Mastercard
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images; Shutterstock Creative
Tim Heitman/Getty Images
Damitha Rukshan/Shutterstock; Family Handout via BBC
Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images
Did you know The Advocate is on Reddit?
With the 2024 presidential election less than 100 days away, we're keeping a close eye on political topics on this wide-reaching platform.
🫖 Follow our page for news highlights in the leading LGBTQ+ and politics-related subreddits and join the conversation.