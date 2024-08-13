Scroll To Top
News

Gay man ‘tortured’ in Qatar for his sexuality returns home after 'deeply disappointing' sentence

Qatari men walking at the Al Darab Saai at Umm Salal Mohamad in Doha manuel guerrero avina gay man arrested detained sentenced home
Damitha Rukshan/Shutterstock; Family Handout via BBC

Manuel Guerrero Aviña is being forcibly deported from Qatar after he was arrested in February for being gay.

After more than six months in and out of Qatari prison awaiting a sentence, Manuel Guerrero Aviña is returning home.

The British-Mexican dual citizen will soon be deported from Qatar after a judge rejected his appeal, upholding his suspended six-month sentence and fine of 10,000 Qatari riyals (about $2,750) — all for the "crime" of being gay.

"I am deeply disappointed with the outcome of my appeal," Guerrero Aviña said in a statement. "Despite clear evidence of due process violations and human rights abuses during my detention and trial, the Qatari authorities have not provided me justice, and the initial, unjust verdict finding me guilty of crimes I did not commit has been upheld. I continue to state my innocence and maintain that I was accused and convicted unfairly. The charges against me are unfounded, and this situation has been a grave violation of my human rights."

The 44-year-old moved to the country, where homosexuality is illegal, seven years ago for his work. He was detained on February 4 after being entrapped by law enforcement through a fake Grindr profile, according to his family, and was held in jail for nearly two months.

During that time, Qatari authorities subjected Guerrero Aviña to secret nighttime interrogations where they pressured him to name other LGBTQ+ people he had relations with, his family claims. After learning of his HIV status, they allegedly locked him in solitary confinement and refused to administer his medication.

Guerrero Aviña's brother Enrique, who has vocally advocated for his brother's release since his arrest, previously told The Advocatethat Guerrero Aviña "has a lot of traumatic stress because of the torture he suffered." Guerrero Aviña went 38 days without a lawyer or translator while he was detained, according to his brother, and even after he was appointed council, his attorney was not given access to his case files until over two months after his initial detention.

Guerrero Aviña is expected to be able to leave Qatar in the coming weeks, once the fine is paid and the necessary procedures for the deportation process are completed.

"I will now prepare to leave Qatar once the fine is paid. I request the consulates of the United Kingdom and Mexico to help expedite my departure to avoid being trapped in a long deportation process," Guerrero Aviña continued. "I call on the international community to continue advocating for the protection of LGBTQ+ rights in countries where such injustices occur."

From Your Site Articles
NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedCrimeWorld
appealcriminalizationdeportationenrique guerreroentrapmentgrindrlaw enforcementmanuel guerreromanuel guerrero aviñamexicoqatarsentencedunited kingdomnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio