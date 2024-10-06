Hi y'all,

🚨 Across the U.S. South people are still trying to process the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. That includes in Asheville, N.C., where the storm demolished a new LGBTQ+ bar called Day Trip. Now, after just 31 days in business, the space Brandon Davis and his husband worked so hard to curate looks "like a scene out of an apocalypse movie." The wreckage has left them wondering how they will repay the loans they took out to open this inclusive safe space.

📣 Pete Buttigieg is calling out Elon Musk over misinformation about disaster relief. Buttigieg took Musk to task on Friday, refuting false claims the tech billionaire made about the federal government’s response to Hurricane Helene. Musk, who has over 200 million followers on his platform, X (formerly Twitter), accused federal agencies like FEMA of blocking aid deliveries and obstructing private relief flights to storm-hit areas in North Carolina.

⛪ Oklahoma's Superintendent of Public Instruction has put forth a contract that would put 55,000 Trump Bibles in public school classrooms. Ryan Walters recently asked the Oklahoma Legislature for $3 million in the state Department of Education's 2026 budget request to purchase Christian Bibles for schools. The catch? The requirements around those Bibles mean they would have to be ones that Trump has endorsed or ones that are more expensive than the Trump Bibles. That's normal, right? Hardly. Additionally, Walters asked for 55,000 Bibles so each classroom would have one. But that's 12,000 more than the number of classrooms.

