Drag queen and climate activist Pattie Gonia, who was featured without consent in a recent anti- transgender attack ad from former President Donald Trump’s campaign, is considering legal action. The ad, which has drawn widespread criticism, targets Vice President Kamala Harris for her support of gender-affirming health care for people in government custody as part of the constitutional protection for access to health care for incarcerated people.



The Advocate first reported about the ad in late September. It aired over the weekend during prominent football games and was part of Trump’s effort to rally his base.

The ad, which aired over the weekend during prominent football games, also included images of Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, and other LGBTQ+ Biden-Harris administration figures. It features a snippet of Pattie Gonia with Harris, emphasizing Harris’s support for gender-affirming care during an interview with the National Center for Transgender Equality in 2020. It concludes with the narrator saying, “Kamala’s for they/them. President Trump is for you.”

Pattie Gonia, a content creator and prominent advocate for LGBTQ + rights and environmental causes, addressed the situation on social media Thursday, expressing frustration at the unauthorized use of her image. In an Instagram video, she said, “Thousands of you are letting me know that I’m in a Trump ad that attacks queer and trans people. Wasn’t exactly on my bingo card this year.” Pattie Gonia further indicated that her legal team is reviewing options regarding using her likeness, adding, “We are exploring legal options and will respond accordingly.”

Pattie Gonia’s spokesperson, Jenny Dugan, confirmed the possibility of legal action in a statement to The Advocate. “We are exploring legal options right now and have been advised not to speak further on it at the current time,” Dugan said.

Pattie Gonia has used the moment to raise awareness and support for gender-affirming healthcare, encouraging donations through a link in her bio. “I’m going to do what queer people always do—turn our pain into something positive,” she said in her post.



On Friday afternoon, Pattie Gonia updated her Instagram story: “Thank you! You did it! You raised $15,000 in one day for trans healthcare.”