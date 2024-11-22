Hi there,

❌ Republicans in the House of Representatives have targeted U.S. Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, the first transgender person to be elected to Congress, with a ban on trans people using the appropriate bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. The initial resolution, introduced by South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, received support from Speaker Mike Johnson, who then announced a ban on bathrooms used by the House.



👏 McBride responded to this attack, saying in a statement, “I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families.” She added, “Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson even if I disagree with them.”

Some, however, have criticized McBride for what they see as giving in to GOP bullying. Read that story here.

