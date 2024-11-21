Scroll To Top
News

82% of trans workers have suffered discrimination or harassment: report

frustrated transgender person working in an office
Shutterstock Creative

"Our analysis indicates that employment discrimination against transgender employees is persistent and widespread," the Williams Institute's report states.

trudestress
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Eighty-two percent of transgender Americans say they’ve experienced discrimination or harassment in the workplace at some point in their lives, according to a new study by the Williams Institute, a research center at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

This includes being fired, not hired, not promoted, or being subjected to verbal, physical, or sexual harassment because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The study is based on a survey of 1,902 LGBTQ+ adults in the workforce, including 86 transgender adults, conducted in the summer of 2023. "Our analysis indicates that employment discrimination against transgender employees is persistent and widespread," the report states.

Fifty-three percent had experienced such discrimination within the past five years, while 56 percent reported either verbal, physical, or sexual harassment at work within that period. Forty-seven percent reported workplace discrimination or harassment in the past year, compared to 15 percent of cisgender LGBQ employees and 29 percent of nonbinary employees.

“Many transgender respondents cited examples of being persistently misgendered, deadnamed, asked invasive questions about their body or transition, or harassed for not conforming to traditional binary genders or gender stereotypes,” according to the report.

Trans workers were also more likely to have experienced sexual or physical harassment than cisgender LGBQ employees, to have been treated unfairly at work, or to have heard negative comments about LGBTQ+ people.

Support The Advocate's journalism. Find out how you can contribute here.

Trans employees were twice as likely as cisgender LGBQ employees to have left a job (67 percent versus 31 percent) because of how they were treated based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Due to the workplace environment at their current job, 29 percent of trans employees have considered leaving. Of those, 79 percent had taken steps toward finding another job.

Fifty-nine percent did report feeling that their current workplace environment was somewhat or very supportive, while 21 percent felt it was somewhat or very unsupportive. Similarly, 62 percent felt somewhat or very satisfied with their current job, and 17 percent were somewhat or very dissatisfied.

“Transgender people attempt to mitigate the discrimination and harassment they experience in the workplace by staying in the closet, covering, downplaying their gender identity, or looking for another job,” the report notes. About one-third of reported that they are not out as being trans to their current supervisor. Seventy-one percent reported engaging in covering behaviors at their current jobs to avoid harassment or discrimination. Thirty-nine percent have changed where, when, or how frequently they use the bathroom, while 46 percent said they changed their voice or mannerisms at work. About a third reported changing how they dressed or their physical appearance.

The majority of transgender adults in the workforce are under 35, and half are people of color. Sixty percent of them make less than $50,000 a year.

“Transgender people are a particularly vulnerable and marginalized group in the workplace,” lead author Brad Sears, founding executive director at the Williams Institute, said in a press release. “Many are not bringing their full selves to work and face unsupportive workplace environments, which makes them less likely to fully invest in their current employer and job.”

The authors suggest that employers and policymakers pay specific attention to the experiences of trans workers and increase outreach to and recruitment of trans people. “Protective workplace policies should be adopted, enforced, and reinforced by supervisors and co-workers,” the report concludes. “Legal protections and workplace policies should specifically address the use of names and pronouns that employees request; transgender employees’ access to bathrooms, lockers, changing rooms, and showers; verbal, physical, and sexual harassment against transgender employees (including invasive questioning and religious proselytizing in the workplace); and discrimination through schedule and shift changes.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
brad searsbusinessdiscriminationeconomylabornonbinaryresearch studiessexual harassmenttransgendertransgender employeestransgender workersuniversity of california, los angeleswilliams instituteworkforceworkplace
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

2024 presidental election buttons queer person laptop reading project2025 agenda47
Politics

If you think Project 2025 is scary, take a look at Donald Trump's Agenda 47

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio