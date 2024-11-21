Scroll To Top
Politics

Nancy Mace supported an LGBTQ+ equality bill before pushing a transgender bathroom ban

US Rep Nancy Mace holds up papers during a line of questioning
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

“I strongly support LGBTQ rights and equality. No one should be discriminated against. I do believe that religious liberty, the First Amendment, gay rights, and transgender equality can all coexist," Mace said in 2021.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Before she spearheaded the effort to ban transgender women from women's facilities in the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace was the proponent of an LGBTQ+ equality bill.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The South Carolina Republican co-sponsored the Fairness for All Act in 2021, which would have banned discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation with certain exceptions for religious institutions. She even went so far as to tell conservative outlet The Washington Examiner at the time that “people don’t want the government in their bedrooms or their board rooms.”

“I strongly support LGBTQ rights and equality. No one should be discriminated against," Mace said. "It isn’t a black-and-white issue. I do believe that religious liberty, the First Amendment, gay rights, and transgender equality can all coexist."

“I have friends and family that identify as LGBTQ. Understanding how they feel and how they’ve been treated is important," she continued. "Having been around gay, lesbian, and transgender people has informed my opinion over my lifetime.”

Related: Watch AOC slam Nancy Mace for 'endangering all women' with transgender bathroom ban

Mace was later the target of attack ads from the conservative American Principles PAC during her 2022 primary, who accused her of supporting “men in girls’ locker rooms, female prisons, and even women’s shelters," incorrectly referring to transgender women as men. American Principles PAC contributed financially to Mace's 2024 campaign.

Mace remained largely unheard of until this week, when she introduced a resolution that would ban transgender women from using women’s restrooms at the U.S. Capitol. She later confirmed that the rule was "absolutely" targeting newly-elected Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride, the first-ever out transgender lawmaker in Congress.

Mace recently said during an appearance on far-right platform Newsmax: "It's offensive that a man in a skirt thinks that he's my equal," cruelly misgendering McBride and framing her as less than human.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson yesterday supported Mace in imposing a rule that mandating all single-sex facilities in Capitol buildings — including restrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms — be reserved strictly for people based on their gender assigned at birth. Neither Johnson nor Mace have said how they intend to enforce it.

McBride responded to the targeted ban by saying she's “not here to fight about bathrooms" and would rather focus on efforts "to bring down costs facing families.” She added that "like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson even if I disagree with them.”

Others have accused Mace of using the ban to score political points, including New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who said Wednesday: "Why are they doing this? They're doing this so Nancy Mace can make a buck and send a text and fund-raise off an email. They're not doing this to protect people."

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo FeedWomenNewsTransgender
american principles pacattack adsbathroom bandiscriminationequality billfariness for all actfirst amendmentgender identityhouse of representativeslgbtq rightsmike johnsonnancy macesarah mcbridesexual orientationspeaker of the housetransgender rightstransgender womenpolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

2024 presidental election buttons queer person laptop reading project2025 agenda47
Politics

If you think Project 2025 is scary, take a look at Donald Trump's Agenda 47

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio