Scroll To Top
Politics

All the Trump presidential nominees who've been accused of sexual misconduct

Matt Gaetz Linda McMahon Pete Hegseth
Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

From left: Matt Gaetz, Linda McMahon, and Pete Hegseth

Matt Gaetz wasn't the only one.

trudestress
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Matt Gaetz withdrew Thursday as Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. attorney general amid allegations of sex with a minor, but he’s far from the only Cabinet nominee who’s faced sexual misconduct accusations.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

"It is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," Gaetz, a former Republican congressman from Florida and a Trump loyalist, wrote on social media.

"Trump's pick of Gaetz encountered controversy from the start, over allegations that he participated in sex parties, used illegal drugs and had sex with a minor," NPR notes. "The FBI investigated these charges beginning in 2021, but the Department of Justice never brought charges."

The U.S. House Ethics Committee initiated its own investigation, but Gaetz resigned his House seat last week in an effort to stop release of the investigation's findings. The committee met Wednesday to decide whether to release the report anyway, but the vote ended in a tie, with all five Democrats on the panel in favor of release, all five Republicans against. This means the committee will not make the findings public, although the report could well be leaked. Nevertheless, Gaetz withdrew from consideration as AG. He has little experience that is relevant to the position, and he is widely disliked even by fellow Republicans.

Additional damning evidence has come out. The New York Times reports that it has obtained documents that show how "Gaetz and a friend sent thousands of dollars through Venmo to dozens of people who, according to testimony that is said to have been given to federal and congressional investigators, were involved in sex parties from 2017 to 2020." Those who received payment include a woman who was 17 when she participated in one of the parties.

And sources told CNN that the Ethics Committee had received testimony that the woman had a second sexual encounter with Gaetz when she was underage, something that had not been reported previously. CNN had asked Gaetz for comment shortly before he announced he was dropping out.

But Gaetz is hardly alone. There have also been claims against nominees Pete Hegseth, Linda McMahon, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., along with accusations against Elon Musk, tapped by Trump to lead a new government department. They’re all allies of a president-elect who himself has been found liable for sexual abuse of writer E. Jean Carroll and has been accused of sexual misconduct by many other women. Birds of a feather?

The sexual assault allegations against Pete Hegseth

Fox News host Hegseth, who is up for secretary of Defense, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Monterey, Calif., in 2017. The incident happened at a hotel where Hegseth spoke at a meeting of the California Federation of Republican Women. Afterward, he was at the hotel’s bar with several of the attendees.

The accuser, who has been identified only as Jane Doe, “received a text from two women at the bar who told her that ‘Hegseth was getting pushy about his interest in taking them upstairs to his room,’” The Washington Postreports. The Post reviewed a memo to the Trump transition team, which detailed Doe’s complaint to the local police department, and documents from Hegseth’s attorney.

Doe, who was tasked with looking after Hegseth, went over to the group and talked to them, and the two women left. Then, she “didn’t remember anything until she was in Hegseth’s hotel room and then stumbling to find her hotel room,” according to the memo. The next day, she had a memory of being raped, and a rape-kit exam revealed the presence of semen. She filed the complaint with police, but no charges were brought by the Monterey County district attorney’s office.

In 2020, however, she threatened to sue Hegseth, and he made a payment to her as part of a nondisclosure agreement. Hegseth has maintained they had a consensual sexual encounter. His attorney has claimed Doe was the aggressor, but police and the DA’s office have not confirmed this. Hegseth agreed to the payment because he feared he would be fired by Fox News, his attorney told the Post.

The sexual abuse allegations against Linda McMahon

McMahon, the cofounder of World Wrestling Entertainment and a longtime Trump ally who headed the Small Business Administration in his first term, is nominated to lead the Department of Education even though she has scant experience in that field. She and her husband, WWE cofounder Vince McMahon, have been accused of enabling the sexual abuse of underage boys who worked with the ring crew at the organization’s events.

In October, five of these former “ring boys” filed a lawsuit against the McMahons and their company in Baltimore County Circuit Court. “It alleges the McMahons knew about and failed to stop decades of sexual assault, from the 1970s to early 1990s, perpetuated by former WWE ring crew chief Melvin Phillips Jr.,” USA Today reports. Phillips died in 2012. An attorney for the McMahons told USA Today the accusations are “untrue and unfounded.”

The sexual harassment allegations against RFK Jr.

Then there’s RFK Jr., nominated as secretary of Health and Human Services, despite his anti-vaccine statements and bizarre theories that the environment turns children transgender and that HIV does not cause AIDS. He has been accused of groping a family babysitter, to which he responded that he is “not a church boy.”

The sexual harrassment allegations against Elon Musk

Finally, Musk and one of his companies, SpaceX, were sued in June by eight former employees who claim he created a hostile work environment for women and other marginalized groups — “according to the lawsuit, ‘treating women as sexual objects to be evaluated on their bra size’ and ‘bombarding the workplace with lewd sexual banter,’” Slatereports. Trump has said Musk and former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy will run a new federal department, the Department of Government Efficiency.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo Feed
e. jean carrollelon muskrepublican partysexual harassmentvivek ramaswamydonald trumplinda mcmahonmatt gaetzpete hegsethpoliticiansrobert f. kennedy jr.sexual assaultsexual misconduct
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

2024 presidental election buttons queer person laptop reading project2025 agenda47
Politics

If you think Project 2025 is scary, take a look at Donald Trump's Agenda 47

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio