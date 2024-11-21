Watch AOC slam Nancy Mace for  'endangering all women' with transgender bathroom ban

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has perfectly explained why Nancy Mace's "disgusting" bathroom ban will do nothing but harm women.

The New York Democrat pointed out while speaking reporters on Wednesday that not only do Republicans not have a suggestion on how to enforce a ban on transgender women in women's facilities, but that there is no possible way to enforce such a ban without "gross" privacy violations and potential sexual assault.

"What Nancy Mace and what Speaker Johnson are doing are endangering all women and girls. Because if you ask them 'What is your plan on how to enforce this?' they won't come up with an answer," Ocasio-Cortez said. "And what it inevitably results in are women and girls who are primed for assault because people are gonna want to check their private parts in suspecting who is trans and who is cis."