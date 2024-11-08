Hi there,



🗳️ A lot of us were hoping for a different outcome in the presidential election this week. As the editor-in-chief of Advocate.com, I want to let you know that we are going to hold those in power to account. We will continue to bring you LGBTQ+ news — stories about how we survive and how we thrive.

🎉 With that said, it's important to note the LGBTQ+ history made on election night. Delaware's Sarah McBride will be the first out transgender member of Congress. That is huge! It's especially significant given the attacks directed at the trans community in recent weeks. Read more about McBride's win below. ⬇️

🌈 And other queer history was also made. The Advocate's senior politics editor Trudy Ring pulled together this piece about the candidates who are bringing representation to our government.

🫏 Also, apparently, LGBTQ+ folks are more progressive than ever. Donald Trump might have won the presidential election, but "normal" gays still voted for Kamala Harris. An overwhelming 86 percent of LGBTQ+ voters backed the Vice President compared to just 12 percent who voted for Trump. That's 15 points higher than in 2020, when 27 percent of LGBTQ+ voters cast their ballots for him, and makes Harris the most popular candidate among queer voters in the past five presidential elections.

