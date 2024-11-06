What does Donald Trump’s ‘shocking and devastating’ victory and a second term mean for the LGBTQ+ community?

The American people have decided that they want a twice-impeached, 34-time convicted felon and leader of an insurrection against the U.S. government to lead the country again. In a result that has stunned LGBTQ + advocates and allies, former President Donald Trump’s return to the White House has been described by advocacy groups as a “shocking and devastating” setback. LGBTQ+ organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign , GLAAD , LPAC, GLSEN , and others, have mobilized quickly, voicing grave concerns over the potential erosion of LGBTQ+ rights and protections for marginalized communities.

Support The Advocate's journalism. Find out how you can contribute here.

Exit polls revealed that LGBTQ+ voters overwhelmingly backed Kamala Harris, with 86 percent of the LGBTQ+ community voting in her favor.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“A victory for Trump and his racist, fascist, and misogynist platform is not a victory for America. Today, we mourn not only the loss of a true leader, but also the dream that Kamala Harris might be the first woman, the first woman of color, and the first South Asian person to serve as President of the United States,” executive director of LPAC Janelle Perez said. “This is a profound loss for the country we believe in—a place where every one of us, regardless of who we are, is treated fairly and our fundamental rights are upheld."

Kelley Robinson, the president of HRC, expressed her sorrow and resolve. “Like millions of other Americans, we’re heartbroken by the results of the presidential election,” she said in a statement. “We know our community is feeling scared, angry, and worried about what’s next. We see you – there’s no question that we will face more challenges in the years to come as part of our fight for full LGBTQ+ equality. But our ancestors taught us that resilience is our superpower. Make no mistake – we are not backing down.” HRC endorsed and invested heavily in Harris’s campaign.

GLAAD echoed similar concerns, emphasizing Trump’s record on LGBTQ+ rights. “The LGBTQ community has been here before, as have all other marginalized communities, and the pain is real today. But as we saw from the Lavender Scare to the Stonewall Uprising to the HIV epidemic to the defeat and victory for marriage, every breakdown can lead to a breakthrough,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis told The Advocate in a statement. “We must see this crisis as another catalyst for change. Republicans bragging about their appalling ad campaigns know that voters overwhelmingly said the economy and high prices motivated their votes, that transgender attacks were not even on the list. Transgender leaders were elected to office, including the first out trans member of Congress. Voters chose to expand access to abortion in seven states. They rejected anti-trans lies to support New York’s equal rights ballot proposition and secured marriage equality in two more states.”

Vice president of Political Programs at the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund also reflected on the significance of Trump’s win. “At the macro level, I think the presidential results are very disappointing,” he told The Advocate in an interview Wednesday. Meloy stressed that the community’s fight for equal rights, bodily autonomy, and freedom is far from over, and he noted that this moment calls for increased mobilization and a more substantial commitment to advocacy.

Monkey Butler Images via Shutterstock

Addressing discussions among some Democrats about potentially distancing from transgender rights, Meloy rejected such notions. “Republicans used a record amount of advertising targeting trans people to motivate their base,” he said, adding that “this race was not about trans people.” Instead, he argued that transgender rights are inherently linked to broader issues of bodily autonomy, including abortion rights. “Healthcare is healthcare,” he noted. Meloy drew parallels to past campaigns against marriage equality, emphasizing that attempts to use LGBTQ+ issues as a wedge won’t stop the community from continuing to demand justice.

The election of LGBTQ+ candidates, despite Trump’s win, offers a glimmer of hope for advocates. Among these victories, Delaware State Senator and Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride’s historic election to Congress as the first openly transgender member was widely celebrated. On the night that Harris lost, McBride won. “Sarah’s victory is groundbreaking, and it offers the opportunity for many Americans to finally get to know a transgender person,” Meloy said. He highlighted that this wasn’t an isolated success, noting that transgender candidates had won state elections in Iowa, Missouri, and Hawaii.

GLSEN, which focuses on creating safe and inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ youth, expressed immediate concern about the possible implementation of Project 2025, a policy framework that threatens to dismantle Title IX protections. Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, GLSEN’s executive director, warned that Project 2025 could expose LGBTQ+ youth to greater discrimination and remove essential safeguards. “The threat posed by Project 2025 is real and immediate,” they stated. “This plan seeks to undermine Title IX protections, removing vital safeguards that ensure the safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ youth.”

Willingham-Jaggers called for resilience in the face of these challenges. “Hope is a discipline,” they said. “We may grieve today, but tomorrow, we must come back stronger. We must mobilize, organize, and protect our youth from these harmful policies.”

Vermont Rep. Becca Balint , re-elected Tuesday, shared her reflections on the election outcome, highlighting the dual emotions of gratitude and concern in an interview. “I’m very grateful that Vermonters have sent me back to Congress… and for the fact that this was my first reelection and they sent an openly queer woman back to Congress,” she told The Advocate. However, Balint admitted that Trump’s return was hard to reconcile. “It was the most racist, sexist, transphobic, darkest presidential campaign in history that anyone can recall. We need to do some serious soul-searching as a country about what that means.” Trump and Republicans spent millions of dollars on anti-transgender ads in the final month of the election.

Balint emphasized the role of misinformation and social media, pointing to its use in spreading divisive narratives. She called for Democrats to focus on coalition-building and inclusive messaging. “We need to do a better job of being on offense in terms of making the case that everybody is worthy of dignity and respect,” she said. Addressing the anxiety LGBTQ+ people feel, Balint stressed the importance of community and allyship. “We need to ask our allies to be more courageous and brave in standing up for our rights and our basic human dignity.”

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

When asked if Democrats should back away from advocating for transgender rights, Balint firmly opposed this idea. “No, we’re not going to abandon our support of all Americans, including our trans friends and neighbors and family members,” she said. She urged her colleagues to prioritize connection and understanding, suggesting that many people may not know a trans person personally. Balint called for open conversations that help people see “the inherent dignity” in every individual.

Ellis added, “The American people already recognize that LGBTQ people, including trans people, are here, are talented, and are as deserving of dignity and welcome as everyone else.”

Reflecting on the road ahead, Meloy shared that while the immediate future may feel dark, the LGBTQ+ community has repeatedly shown resilience. “More LGBTQ+ candidates have stepped up in the Trump era than ever before,” he said. Meloy expressed optimism that the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund would continue supporting and training candidates, empowering leaders committed to positively changing their communities.

Despite the disappointment surrounding Trump’s victory, the dedication of LGBTQ+ organizations and advocates remains unwavering. Robinson noted, “The path ahead will be challenging, but we are prepared.”