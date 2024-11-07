Scroll To Top
Election

Yes, Republicans who vowed retribution are now admitting Project 2025 is real

Matt Walsh speaking Turning Point USA summit Demonstrators rally against Project 2025 in NYC Manhattan Times Square
Gage Skidmore via Wikipedia CC BY-SA 2.0; Ben Von Klemperer/Shutterstock

Some of Donald Trump’s strongest supporters are celebrating that the far-right agenda will see the light of day.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

The guardrails of democracy may have buckled, but they’re not broken—yet. In the days since former President Donald Trump’s reelection, high-profile allies of the president-elect have boldly confirmed what many suspected: Project 2025, the conservative blueprint to undo decades of progress on LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive freedoms, climate protections, and social equality, is not just a concept. It’s the agenda.

Support The Advocate's journalism. Find out how you can contribute here.

For months, Trump’s campaign downplayed connections to the 900-page plan, crafted by The Heritage Foundation, which proposes a radical remaking of American governance under a second Trump administration. Now, Trump allies, buoyed by victory, are openly touting Project 2025 as a roadmap to implement sweeping changes to civil rights, LGBTQ+ protections, and progressive policies.

Steve Bannon, former Trump adviser and podcast host, didn’t waste time celebrating. Fresh out of prison, Bannon enthusiastically held up a copy of the project on his War Room podcast, proclaiming it as a conservative triumph. “Now that the election is over I think we can finally say that yeah actually Project 2025 is the agenda. Lol,” wrote commentator Matt Walsh in a post shared widely by Trump allies on X, formerly Twitter. Bannon declared that the project should be spread “everywhere.”

The reality of Project 2025’s aims is alarming, especially for marginalized communities. Among its directives, the project calls for reversing the landmark Bostock v. Clayton County ruling, which protects LGBTQ+ Americans from workplace discrimination. By erasing these protections, Project 2025 would allow workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, eroding gains in employment, housing, and health care. Additionally, it proposes banning transgender Americans from the military, disbanding the White House Gender Policy Council, and prioritizing policies that bolster “traditional family values,” effectively sidelining diverse family structures, including the families of same-sex couples.

Republican officials are embracing the project’s punitive tone with zeal. Bo French, a Texas GOP official who has previously come under fire for using slurs against LGBTQ+ people, declared on social media, “Can we admit now that we are going to implement Project 2025?”

Project 2025’s proposals extend beyond LGBTQ+ rights, targeting reproductive health, civil rights, and environmental protections. It proposes a nationwide ban on abortion pills, surveillance on abortion access, climate policy rollbacks, and religious exemptions that enable discrimination in the workplace and other public services. As a conservative manifesto, the plan envisions a federal government remade to enforce hardline social policies while diminishing rights and protections for vulnerable communities.

LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and civil rights organizations are sounding the alarm.

Human Rights Campaign national press secretary Brandon Wolf saw Walsh’s post as a clarion call.

“Matt Walsh is just saying what’s been clear from the start: Project 2025 and the Trump agenda are one and the same. The threat posed by Donald Trump and his playbook of hate has always been real. Now, it’s going to be up to us to resist it at every turn,” Wolf told The Advocate.

Executive director of Advocates for Transgender Equality Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen discussed the reality of the Republican agenda in an interview with The Advocate. He said Project 2025’s open acknowledgment has only confirmed what he and others feared. “They denied it and denied it, but we see that we were right all along. This is absolutely their plan,” he said. The project’s promises, now fully embraced by Trump’s allies, reflect a retributive agenda targeting the progress achieved by LGBTQ+ Americans and other vulnerable groups, he said.

Heng-Lehtinen called it an “outrageous” plan and acknowledged that the fear folks are having is real. “People are scared, and it’s understandable,” he said, affirming A4TE’s commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community through this challenging period.

“Our community has been through times like this before. We know how to fight back,” he said, calling on LGBTQ+ people to take a beat, process the fear, and then mobilize for what promises to be a long battle.

From Your Site Articles
ElectionYahoo FeedMediaRepublican PartyTransgender
2024 electionadvocates for trans equalityanti-trans policiesbostock v. clayton countycivil rightsdonald trumpheritage foundationlgbtq advocacylgbtq rightsmatt walshproject 2025rodrigo heng-lehtinensteve bannonsupreme court
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio