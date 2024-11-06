Donald Trump isn't going anywhere. But neither are we. Here's our promise to you, our readers.

With the results of the election finalized, we at The Advocate are just as devastated as you.

While we cannot say we are shocked, to know that our nation will once again be at the mercy of Donald Trump is deeply troubling — even more troubling is the fact that this is what our neighbors and fellow citizens have chosen. There are countless disastrous policies threatening our LGBTQ+ community and the very concept of journalism itself, and this administration has the means to pass them that it didn’t eight years ago.

But we at The Advocate are not going anywhere.

We have brought you queer journalism since 1967. Our publication, and our community, have weathered darkness not unlike what we are facing now, and while not all of us survived, the rest of us have lived on and persisted for them. This will not change.

We, the editors and writers of The Advocate, promise you, our audience — whether you are a fan, casual reader, or hater — that we will continue to hold the line on the positions we know to be the truth. We will continue to defend transgender people and their rights to health care, sports participation, and beyond. We will not hedge our criticism of the Trump Administration (and there will be much) to win favor or avoid potential consequences. We will not shift right for the sake of appearing impartial at the expense of evidence.

And we will not stop telling stories of queer inspiration and resilience.

We cannot tell you what the future holds. But we will be here to cover it.

Community is now more important than ever. What we felt this week was not just fear, but a strong sense of hope — hope for a better future and the drive to make it happen. We encourage you not just to keep reading, but to keep writing your own stories. Join us in holding the line and fighting for this future. Rest assured, it will come.

Until then, we endure.

Forever in solidarity,

The Advocate