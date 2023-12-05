Hello, and welcome to the new Advocate newsletter!
The Advocate team is excited to bring you the latest queer news three times a week. Today, we're looking into the ousting of disgraced gay former congressman George Santos.
The third time was the charm for Congress, which expelled Santos on Friday. The New York Republican was booted from the House of Representatives after a damning ethics report alleged he used campaign funds for everything from Hermès products to OnlyFans subscriptions. He'd survived two previous expulsion votes.
But for those folks who were a bit concerned that Santos would be down on his luck, never fear! Santos is now getting paid to talk to you, a friend, a family member, or even an enemy. The noted liar made waves Monday for being on Cameo and charging a couple of hundred bucks for a video.
Speaking of the fabulist, below you'll find an interview The Advocate's Christopher Wiggins conducted with Mark Chiusano, who wrote The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos, a detailed look at the rise of Santos. Chiusano has optioned the book to HBO Studios, which is already developing a film based on the book and Santos' move from small-town alleged fraudster to alleged congressional fraudster.
In addition to the Santos news we've got:
- Women's sports are on track to pull in more than $1 billion next year
- Florida's GOP chair and his Moms for Liberty-cofounder wife are embroiled in a rape scandal
- Queen Latifah is honored at the Kennedy Center
- A gay longtime producer for Tucker Carlson faces sexual assault charges
Thanks for reading, and see you Thursday.
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
Images: cameo footage via twitter @NebraskaMegan
Images: Charlotte Alter; One Signal Publishers
Image: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
Image: footage via ABC7 News WWSB Sarasota
Image: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Images: Shutterstock; Fox News
Look, queer trivia!
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Today, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.
This week's question is: When was The Advocate first published?
What else should you be reading?