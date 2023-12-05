Alex Cooper

Hello, and welcome to the new Advocate newsletter!

The third time was the charm for Congress, which expelled Santos on Friday. The New York Republican was booted from the House of Representatives after a damning ethics report alleged he used campaign funds for everything from Hermès products to OnlyFans subscriptions. He'd survived two previous expulsion votes.

But for those folks who were a bit concerned that Santos would be down on his luck, never fear! Santos is now getting paid to talk to you, a friend, a family member, or even an enemy. The noted liar made waves Monday for being on Cameo and charging a couple of hundred bucks for a video.

Speaking of the fabulist, below you'll find an interview The Advocate's Christopher Wiggins conducted with Mark Chiusano, who wrote The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos, a detailed look at the rise of Santos. Chiusano has optioned the book to HBO Studios, which is already developing a film based on the book and Santos' move from small-town alleged fraudster to alleged congressional fraudster.

In addition to the Santos news we've got:

Women's sports are on track to pull in more than $1 billion next year

Florida's GOP chair and his Moms for Liberty-cofounder wife are embroiled in a rape scandal

Queen Latifah is honored at the Kennedy Center

A gay longtime producer for Tucker Carlson faces sexual assault charges

