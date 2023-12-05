Scroll To Top
News

Queen Latifah Breaks Barriers as First Female Rapper Honored at Kennedy Center Honors

Queen Latifah First Female Rapper Kennedy Center Honors Rainbow Award
Image: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The prestigious event, celebrating its 46th year, also paid tribute to luminaries Billy Crystal, Dionne Warwick, Renée Fleming, and Barry Gibb, with President Joe Biden in attendance.

Cwnewser

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, a notable event in the arts calendar, pushed forward queer representation when it recognized Queen Latifah on Sunday, awarding her a historic honor as the first female rapper to ever receive this accolade.

This prestigious ceremony also celebrated the achievements of Billy Crystal, Dionne Warwick, Renée Fleming, and Barry Gibb. President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attended the Washington, D.C., event. Vice President Kamala Harris was traveling back to the United States from Dubai.

The New York Timeshighlighted a humorous moment from the event, where actor Robert De Niro, while celebrating Billy Crystal’s career, quipped about Crystal being close to Biden’s age, eliciting a good-natured response from the president and applause from the audience.

Queen Latifah’s recognition at the gala is a testament to her groundbreaking influence in hip-hop, particularly as a pioneering female artist. Her iconic tracks like “U.N.I.T.Y.” and “Ladies First” have left an indelible mark on the genre. The ceremony saw tributes from artists such as Missy Elliott, who recalled the impact of Queen Latifah’s feminist anthem “Ladies First,” stating it communicated a powerful message of respect and leadership, NPR reports.

The event also celebrated other legends in the entertainment industry. Dionne Warwick, known for her soulful voice and activism, was honored with performances by Gladys Knight and Chloe Bailey. Billy Crystal, renowned for his versatile contributions to film and comedy, received accolades from peers including Meg Ryan and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

According to NPR, Soprano Renée Fleming was lauded for her exceptional talent and contribution to opera, with tribute from fellow opera stars Angel Blue, Julia Bullock, Ailyn Perez, and Nadine Sierra. Barry Gibb, of the Bee Gees fame, was honored for his significant impact on the music industry, with artists like Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, and Paul McCartney reflecting on his extensive list of songs.

In a special reception in the East Room at the White House before the ceremony, Biden spoke about the genesis of hip-hop and Queen Latifah’s significant role in its evolution.

“Fifty years ago, August of ’73, the Bronx. A new artform was born, inspired by spirituals sang as prayers of freedom, gospel music heard in churches, jazz played at speakeasies, funk music in nightclubs,” he said.

Biden emphasized Queen Latifah’s journey from Newark, celebrating her as a “natural storyteller” and lauding her first album, which she released at age 19.

“Grammy winner. Two million albums sold. She’s also a skillful storyteller onscreen. The first woman in hip-hop to earn an Oscar nomination,” Biden remarked.

Biden highlighted her broader impact as well.

“From serving as a mentor for young women of color to building housing in her hometown of Newark, she displays how storytelling and service go hand in hand,” he said.

The Kennedy Center Honors, an event established in 1978, continues to be a highlight in the American cultural calendar, recognizing individuals who have profoundly influenced the nation’s artistic heritage. The 2023 honorees, with their diverse backgrounds and extraordinary achievements, embody the richness and variety of American cultural contributions.

NewsArts & EntertainmentSocietyYahoo FeedWashington D.C.Kamala HarrisJoe BidenMusicPeople
kennedy center honorsarts & entertainmentmusicqueen latifahjoe bidenkamala harriswashingtond.c.societyculture
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Read Full Bio