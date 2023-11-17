Third Vote on Expulsion Looms for George Santos After House Ethics Report

In what is shaping up to be a defining moment for the U.S. House of Representatives, members are preparing for an unprecedented third vote on the expulsion of gay New York Rep. George Santos.

This latest development, initiated by the House Ethics Committee chairman Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi on Friday, follows a scathing report on Santos’s alleged misuse of campaign funds for personal extravagance.



The first attempt to expel Santos, led by California Rep. Robert Garcia in May, was driven by allegations of falsifying background information and campaign finance irregularities. Garcia’s resolution, supported by fellow LGBTQ+ lawmakers, however, did not garner the necessary support to pass.

The saga continued into early November when Santos’s fellow Republicans, including New York Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, introduced a second expulsion motion. This effort also failed despite being a rare example of intra-party disciplinary action.

The latest motion comes as the House is in recess for the Thanksgiving holiday, with members scheduled to return on November 28.

“The evidence uncovered in the Ethics Committee’s Investigative Subcommittee investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment, and the most appropriate punishment is expulsion,” said Guest.

The vote on Santos’s future is expected shortly after that. Santos has announced he will host a press conference on the steps of the Capitol on the morning of November 30, ahead of the anticipated vote.

Santos, the first out gay Republican elected to Congress, has been embroiled in controversy since his election. He faces a litany of federal criminal allegations, including wire fraud, identity theft, and falsifying financial disclosures, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The Ethics Committee’s report has added to the mounting pressure on Santos, revealing his alleged personal use of campaign funds for luxury items and indulgences.

The ongoing controversies surrounding Santos have been marked by revelations of his fabrications about his education, employment history, and personal life.

As the House prepares for this critical vote, the outcome remains uncertain. However, it will undoubtedly be a significant indicator of the legislative body’s stance on ethical conduct and accountability in public office. Expulsion from the House requires a two-thirds majority, a threshold rarely met in its history, with only five lawmakers expelled from the body.

With the Department of Justice also examining the Ethics Committee’s findings, Santos faces the possibility of being expelled from Congress and further legal consequences.