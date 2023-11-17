Scroll To Top
Politics

Third Vote on Expulsion Looms for George Santos After House Ethics Report

George Santos Expulsion Vote Looms
Image: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

As the House reconvenes post-Thanksgiving, embattled New York Rep. Santos faces a critical vote following Ethics Committee’s damning report.

Cwnewser

In what is shaping up to be a defining moment for the U.S. House of Representatives, members are preparing for an unprecedented third vote on the expulsion of gay New York Rep. George Santos.

This latest development, initiated by the House Ethics Committee chairman Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi on Friday, follows a scathing report on Santos’s alleged misuse of campaign funds for personal extravagance.

The first attempt to expel Santos, led by California Rep. Robert Garcia in May, was driven by allegations of falsifying background information and campaign finance irregularities. Garcia’s resolution, supported by fellow LGBTQ+ lawmakers, however, did not garner the necessary support to pass.

The saga continued into early November when Santos’s fellow Republicans, including New York Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, introduced a second expulsion motion. This effort also failed despite being a rare example of intra-party disciplinary action.

The latest motion comes as the House is in recess for the Thanksgiving holiday, with members scheduled to return on November 28.

Related: George Santos Spent Big Bucks on Designer Luxuries & OnlyFans Porn, Says He’s Done Talking

“The evidence uncovered in the Ethics Committee’s Investigative Subcommittee investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment, and the most appropriate punishment is expulsion,” said Guest.

The vote on Santos’s future is expected shortly after that. Santos has announced he will host a press conference on the steps of the Capitol on the morning of November 30, ahead of the anticipated vote.

Santos, the first out gay Republican elected to Congress, has been embroiled in controversy since his election. He faces a litany of federal criminal allegations, including wire fraud, identity theft, and falsifying financial disclosures, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Related: George Santos Dodges Expulsion as House Vote Falls Short of Ousting the Embattled Gay Lawmaker

The Ethics Committee’s report has added to the mounting pressure on Santos, revealing his alleged personal use of campaign funds for luxury items and indulgences.

The ongoing controversies surrounding Santos have been marked by revelations of his fabrications about his education, employment history, and personal life.

As the House prepares for this critical vote, the outcome remains uncertain. However, it will undoubtedly be a significant indicator of the legislative body’s stance on ethical conduct and accountability in public office. Expulsion from the House requires a two-thirds majority, a threshold rarely met in its history, with only five lawmakers expelled from the body.

With the Department of Justice also examining the Ethics Committee’s findings, Santos faces the possibility of being expelled from Congress and further legal consequences.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsLawRepublican PartyDeveloping NewsYahoo FeedNew YorkPoliticiansGeorge SantosNews
politicsgeorge santosnew yorkrepublican partyexpulsion voteonlyfanslawrobert garciacaliforniamississippimichael guesthouse of representativesthanksgiving
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Read Full Bio