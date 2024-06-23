Hi all,

🎉 “Hon, I’m a family member!” Cyndi Lauper told The Advocate's Desiree Guerrero in the most recent cover story. Lauper opened up about her career and being an advocate for all. Haven't read it? What are you waiting for?

🏛️ The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that U.S. citizens do not have “a fundamental liberty interest” in bringing noncitizen spouses to the country, leading Justice Sonia Sotomayor to issue an impassioned dissent warning that the court is on the way to undermining marriage rights for same-sex couples.

🐘 Have you heard of Project 2025? If you haven't, you will soon enough. Basically, Project 2025 is a blueprint of what far-right activists want from the next conservative president — and Trump is the conservative who’s running. It includes plans to fire as many as 50,000 career federal employees and replace them with people who have unquestionable loyalty to the president; restrict access to contraception; possibly implement a national abortion ban; cut federal health care programs; and much more, designed to make the U.S. an authoritarian nation. And LGBTQ+ people are directly in its crosshairs. Here's what you need to know. 🚨

Justice Sotomayor: Supreme Court ruling in immigration case threatens marriage equality Photo by Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images

NFL’s Buffalo Bills come out supporting gay flag football team, but one bigoted former player is not amused promotional material: The Buffalo Bills; photo: Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Appeals court maintains PrEP coverage under Obamacare in win for HIV prevention Shutterstock Creative

Here are 15 books you should read this Pride Month Ten Speed Press, Crown, Penguin Books

Bisexual student challenges Pope Francis over use of antigay slurs footage still via Loyola University Chicago