The Buffalo Bills of the National Football League (NFL) announced its financial support for a hometown team in the National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL), and the usual suspects are up in arms over the news.

“We are excited to join the NFL and other Clubs across the league in their support of the NGFFL,” Michelle Roberts, vice president of community impact, said in a statement. “Through our sponsorship, we are looking forward to expanding the impact of the NGFFL in our community.”

The news that the Bills would support an LGBTQ+ flag football team struck a sore spot for former Bills receiver and currently signed to the New York Giants, Cole Beasley.

In a since-deleted tweet using a since-deleted profile, Beasley responded to the news asking, “but, why?”

Users were quick with their opinions on the news and Beasley’s reaction, with comments equally divided between those who support Beasley and those who find his comment inappropriate. The post also contained a significant number of homophobic comments.

“He’s a bigot,” one commented posted. “Always has been.”

“Tight ends, wide receivers and the center/QB exchange,” wrote another. “I get it.”

Anchorperson Rob Schmidt of Newsmax’s Rob Schmidt Tonight had delivered a hysterical rant about the development on his show Wednesday, Mediate reported.

“And finally, when you thought you could escape all the Pride Month propaganda by watching football, apparently not,” Schmitt said. “The Buffalo Bills is the latest NFL franchise supporting a new National. Gay. Flag. Football League! What?!”

Lowering his head, Schmitt concluded, “I need to find my country.”

The new Buffalo chapter of the NGFFL will bring to 27 the total number of teams in the league, created in 2002.

The league, which will play its annual Pride Bowl in Chicago on June 23, uses a 7-on-7 format for play. Players must reveal their sexual identity at registration. League rules state that while a team may sign an unlimited number of straight players, they can only declare five of those straight players eligible for each game. Additionally, four of the seven players on the field must identify as LGBTQ+.

The league operates on the honor system and does not question a player’s sexual self-identification.

The Advocate reached out to Cole Beasley for comment.