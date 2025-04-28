Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, California AG Rob Bonta receive awards from Victory Fund

The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund presented two allies, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, with awards at its national champagne brunch Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington, D.C.

Moore received the Equality Champion Award, while Bonta received the Allyship Award. Both are Democrats.

“We are fighting for our lives, and we need champions like Gov. Wes Moore to use their power and visibility to support our movement,” Victory Fund President and CEO Evan Low said in a press release. “In this critical time, we proudly celebrate Gov. Moore as our Equality Champion and are grateful for his solidarity and support when we need it most.”

Moore, who took office in 2023, is Maryland’s first Black governor and only the third Black governor ever elected in the U.S. He has signed legislation to ensure transgender health care, protect providers from outside prosecution, and prevent banning books. He also has spoken loudly about the need to protect LGBTQ+ rights.

“I am honored to receive this award, and I thank the Victory Fund for their extraordinary leadership,” Moore said in the release. “At a time when we are seeing an unprecedented assault on the LGBTQIA+ community from people in power, we must each step up to protect our fellow Americans. The Victory Fund is leading the way — and I am proud to be their partner inside this work. Because nobody should have to justify their own humanity.”

Of Bonta, Low said, “We are incredibly grateful for leaders like Attorney General Rob Bonta who stand alongside us in the fight to protect our rights and freedoms, and proudly celebrate awarding him our Allyship Award. At this critical time when we are facing unprecedented attacks on our communities, we must stand together with trusted allies like Attorney General Bonta, who can help us push equality forward. I’m proud to call him a friend and one of this movement’s staunch supporters.”

Bonta took office in 2021. He is he first person of Filipino descent and the second Asian American to be California’s AG.

He has vigorously opposed attempts by the federal administration to target the LGBTQ+ community and joined other states in the fight to protect gender-affirming care. He has led the California Department of Justice to fight hate crimes, ensure LGBTQ+ children are protected and affirmed, and ensure equal access for LGBTQ+ people.

“I am incredibly honored to receive this year’s Allyship Award,” Bonta said in the release. “Now more than ever, it’s important that we stand bold, united, and unwavering in our commitment to equality and justice, especially as we continue to witness blatant attacks on our LGBTQ+ community. Solidarity and allyship are more than just providing support; they’re about standing up against hate and protecting the freedoms we all share. They’re about challenging injustice and defending the rights of all individuals and recognizing that a threat against any of our communities is a threat against all of us. Together we can create a world where every person is seen, valued, and is able to live as their true authentic self."

Moore and Bonta both spoke at the event, the latter with an introduction by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Several LGBTQ+ leaders addressed more than 500 supporters dedicated to electing LGBTQ+ people to local, state, and national office. Other featured speakers included U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Reps. Sarah McBride, Mark Takano, and Emily Randall, and more LGBTQ+ and allied political leaders.