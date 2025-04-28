Who is John Reid, the gay MAGA Republican that Virginia’s GOP governor wants off the statewide ballot?

John Reid made history this month as Virginia’s first openly gay nominee for statewide office on a Republican ticket. Less than two weeks later, he finds himself isolated from many in his own party, refusing calls to step aside and accusing GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political action committee of extortion.

The internal conflict erupted after The Richmonderreported the existence of a Tumblr account bearing a username Reid uses on other social media platforms, featuring sexually explicit images of men. The Washington Postconfirmed the account’s removal and reported that Youngkin personally called Reid on Friday to ask him to withdraw from the lieutenant governor race.

Reid, a former Richmond-area radio talk show host and conservative journalist, has denied any connection to the account. In a Friday video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Reid criticized the attacks against him, saying he had faced threats after becoming the party’s presumptive nominee.

Reid said he had been shown photos of himself at a drag show in Richmond, which he defended as unrelated to the controversy. “As I’ve said over and over on the radio and in my speeches, drag is not for kids, but really, who cares what adults watch or what they do in an of-age restaurant or bar or club?” Reid said.

Republicans around the country have called drag grotesque and worthy of banning from public display.

Reid also addressed scrutiny over his personal life. “Have I seen porn? Yes. Have I had one-night stands? Yes. Are my exes all still in love with me? No,” he said. “What more can I possibly tell you, and why am I the candidate who has to answer these questions? Let’s be honest. It’s because I’m openly gay, and I have never bowed down to the establishment, and I will not.”

In a second video posted Sunday afternoon, first reported by Virginia Mercury, Reid escalated his accusations, alleging that a representative of Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC offered to “purchase the opposition research” if he agreed to leave the race.

“This is extortion and it is illegal in Virginia, and I’m more outraged now,” Reid said. “The insiders in Virginia politics made a big miscalculation if they thought that I would bow down to anyone or run away scared.”

Youngkin’s political operation has not responded to Reid’s allegations or multiple media inquiries.

Under Virginia law, threatening a person’s reputation for personal or financial gain can constitute a Class 5 felony. However, legal experts caution that proving criminal conduct would require more than public accusations. Eric Claville, a legal analyst at Norfolk State University, toldVirginia Mercury that, at this point, both sides are “speculating,” and the case remains firmly in the realm of political damage rather than legal liability.

The Republican Party’s leadership has largely remained silent. Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, now the GOP nominee for governor, canceled campaign events scheduled with Reid over the weekend, citing weather-related travel issues, and has yet to comment publicly. According toVirginia Scope, an event scheduled for Wednesday in Henrico County featuring the Republican statewide ticket—with Youngkin as a special guest—was canceled.

Despite the pressure, Reid has vowed to remain in the race. “I’m the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, and I’m more transparent and I’m more conservative, and I’m tougher than any of my detractors,” Reid said Sunday. “I’m not going anywhere except to get back on the campaign trail, win this election, and take these people to court.”

Reid’s name will remain on the ballot for Virginia’s June 17 Republican primary unless he voluntarily withdraws. Early voting begins Friday. He became the nominee after Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity exited the race, citing health issues.

The stakes are high for Republicans. The party had promoted Reid’s candidacy as part of its most diverse statewide ticket alongside Attorney General Jason Miyares, who is Hispanic, and Earle-Sears, who is Black. The controversy threatens to divide an already fragile coalition heading into November’s elections.

At campaign events over the weekend, Reid received support from grassroots activists and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, who pledged loyalty to the nominee without naming him directly. Some attendees voiced full support, while others expressed discomfort.

“I’m not real fond of the fact that he’s a homosexual,” Washington County Supervisor Charlie Hargis told The Washington Post. “But as long as he’s doing the job, that’s his business.”

The struggle for LGBTQ+ representation in Republican politics is not new. Last week, former Republican Rep. George Santos — the first out gay GOP congressman elected without hiding his identity — was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for fraud.

Whether Reid can survive the controversy — and whether the party can survive its internal fractures — remains an open question.