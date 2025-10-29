➡️ Texas is taking a page out of Kim Davis’s book as its Supreme Court rules that judges can refuse to marry same-sex couples. Plus, the state’s attorney general is suing the makers of Tylenol after RFK Jr. spread the conspiracy theory that acetaminophen causes autism.

We spoke with Illinois congressional candidate Kate Abughazaleh about the DOJ indicting her over an anti-ICE protest in Chicago. “If their goal was to silence me, they picked the wrong person,” she said.

Plus, Florida governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for a Turning Point USA chapter in every school, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is bizarrely claiming that the government shutdown is NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s fault.

Texas Supreme Court rules that judges can refuse to marry same-sex couples Shutterstock Creative “It is not a violation of these canons for a judge to publicly refrain from performing a wedding ceremony based upon a sincerely held religious belief,” the Texas Supreme Court ruled.

Texas's anti-LGBTQ+ attorney general sues Tylenol company over autism claims Arne Beruldsen/Shutterstock This lawsuit comes a month after RFK Jr.'s updated guidance discouraging pregnant women from taking acetaminophen, citing it as a possible cause of autism.

Illinois congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh defiant over DOJ indictment to ‘silence dissent’ Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images “If their goal was to silence me, they picked the wrong person,” she told The Advocate.

Ron DeSantis wants a Turning Point USA chapter at every Florida school Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock He warned school districts in Florida not to stand in the way of any student who wanted a charter.

Mike Johnson, a defender of a dictator, wildly blames Zohran Mamdani for the government shutdown Jesse Paul/Shutterstock; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Opinion: Next Johnson will blame Mamdani for the Epstein files delay and for the bruise on Donald Trump's hand, writes John Casey.

