Scroll To Top
States

California hospital will continue youth gender-affirming care after families protest

Sutter Health employees Sacramento Pride
Chris Allan/Shuttershock.com

Employees of Sutter Health, which has reversed its decision to stop providing gender-affirming care for youth, march in the Sacramento Pride Parade (June 9, 2024).

Northern California's largest healthcare provider will continue gender-affirming care for youth after their families spoke out.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

When Sutter Health told its patients in late November that it would no longer be providing gender-affirming care services for those 19 and under, their families began organizing.

The largest hospital system in Northern California didn't announce the policy change publicly, but quietly informed those receiving the care — right around Transgender Day of Remembrance — that the treatment would stop as of December 10. While it put a damper on their Thanksgiving holidays, the families of the affected transgender youth weren't going to take it lying down.

Rainbow Families Action, a collective of families in the Bay Area who have trans children, put out a call to its members and local organizations to join them for a rally outside a Sutter facility on December 8. Less than a week later, Sutter Health has reportedly reversed its decision, and rescheduled the appointments that were canceled.

"Something amazing happened last week," RFA wrote in a post on Instagram. "We and our partners organized and rallied when we heard Sutter Health was going to be shutting down GAC for minors on December 10. After weeks of email campaigns, media campaigns, letters, and a rally, Sutter Health did the right thing and reversed their decision. Our families still have care!"

Donald Trump signed an executive order attempting to ban gender-affirming care for patients under 19 shortly after taking office. A federal judge blocked the order in February, finding that it is likely unconstitutional. While the U.S. Supreme Court recently upheld Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for youth, the ruling does not interfere with states that have not criminalized the care.

Not only is it legal for minors to receive gender-affirming care in California, but the state became a sanctuary for the treatment following Gov. Gavin Newsom's signing of SB 107 in 2022. The law prohibits states that have banned the life-saving care from punishing those who travel to California to receive it through preventing the release of information or the arrest and extradition of someone based on another state's court orders.

The American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, the World Medical Association, and the World Health Organization all agree that gender-affirming care is evidence-based and medically necessary not just for adults, but minors as well.

"Thanks to all of you in the video who showed up and who did all the things," RFA continued in its post. "In a dark time, we will look occasionally celebrate the light we make together. When we fight we win."

From Your Site Articles
StatesTransgender HealthFamilyYouthYahoo FeedNewsPoliticsTransgenderHealth CareHealth
californiadonald trumpexecutive ordersgavin newsomgender-affirming carehospitalprotestrainbow families actionrallysanctuary statesupreme court decisionsupreme court rulingsutter healthtransgender health caretransgender rightstransgender youthu.s. supreme courthealth care
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

MTG leaving meeting in sunglasses making a frowning face
Politics
Badge
gallery

21 times Marjorie Taylor Greene was the worst

True
Donald Trump
Politics

Bizarre Epstein files reference to Trump, Putin, and oral sex with ‘Bubba’ draws scrutiny in Congress

True
​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Donald Trump
Politics

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says the ‘Bubba’ mentioned in Trump oral sex email is not Bill Clinton

True
Venezuelan stylist Andry Hernandez Romero greets family members after returning home
News

Gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero describes horrific sexual & physical abuse at CECOT in El Salvador

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio