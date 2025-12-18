Texas city will remove rainbow crosswalks under orders from Trump administration

A Texas city has become the latest forced to remove its rainbow crosswalks in compliance with orders from the Trump administration.

San Antonio will replace its iconic Pride installment by January 15 after being denied an exemption from federal and state policies. City councilmember Sukh Kaur told local station WOAI that the city was unable to obtain a "signed and sealed document by an engineer" approving the design.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in July ordered states to eliminate rainbow crosswalks and other "distractions" in a supposed effort to prevent traffic fatalities. He did not provide evidence linking decorated crosswalks to traffic fatalities, but acknowledged that estimated traffic fatalities declined by 3.8 percent from 2023 to 2024 under the Biden administration.

Florida complied with the order in August by quietly painting over a memorial for the Pulse shooting victims in Orlando. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis later defended the decision, saying the artwork is "not compliant with state and federal standards."

The Florida Department of Transportation has since ordered cities to remove rainbow crosswalks, as well as more than 400 other roadway decorations. The Texas Department of Transportation followed suit, sending a memo to local governments in October directing cities to follow Duffy’s orders by keeping crosswalks “free from distractions.”

There is no evidence that rainbow crosswalks cause more accidents. To the contrary, increased visibility from decorated crosswalks led to a 37 percent drop in collisions resulting in injuries, a 50 percent reduction in incidents involving pedestrians, and a 17 percent fall in the total crash rate, according to a 2022 study from Bloomberg.

The crosswalks in San Antonio were installed in the city's Pride district in 2018. No increase in accidents at the intersection has been reported.