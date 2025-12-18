Scroll To Top
Texas

Texas city will remove rainbow crosswalks under orders from Trump administration

Rainbow crosswalk
Shuttershock Creative

San Antonio has become the latest city forced to remove its rainbow crosswalks in compliance with orders from the Trump administration.

San Antonio will remove its iconic rainbow crosswalks by January 15 after being denied an exemption.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

A Texas city has become the latest forced to remove its rainbow crosswalks in compliance with orders from the Trump administration.

San Antonio will replace its iconic Pride installment by January 15 after being denied an exemption from federal and state policies. City councilmember Sukh Kaur told local station WOAI that the city was unable to obtain a "signed and sealed document by an engineer" approving the design.

Related: Red states are destroying their rainbow crosswalks. Here's what you should know

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in July ordered states to eliminate rainbow crosswalks and other "distractions" in a supposed effort to prevent traffic fatalities. He did not provide evidence linking decorated crosswalks to traffic fatalities, but acknowledged that estimated traffic fatalities declined by 3.8 percent from 2023 to 2024 under the Biden administration.

Florida complied with the order in August by quietly painting over a memorial for the Pulse shooting victims in Orlando. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis later defended the decision, saying the artwork is "not compliant with state and federal standards."

The Florida Department of Transportation has since ordered cities to remove rainbow crosswalks, as well as more than 400 other roadway decorations. The Texas Department of Transportation followed suit, sending a memo to local governments in October directing cities to follow Duffy’s orders by keeping crosswalks “free from distractions.”

Related: Florida city installs Pride bike racks after being forced to remove rainbow crosswalks

There is no evidence that rainbow crosswalks cause more accidents. To the contrary, increased visibility from decorated crosswalks led to a 37 percent drop in collisions resulting in injuries, a 50 percent reduction in incidents involving pedestrians, and a 17 percent fall in the total crash rate, according to a 2022 study from Bloomberg.

The crosswalks in San Antonio were installed in the city's Pride district in 2018. No increase in accidents at the intersection has been reported.

From Your Site Articles
Texas Law Pride States Yahoo Feed News Politics
florida department of transportation pedestrians san antonio sean duffy traffic accidents traffic fatalities traffic safety trump administration texas department of transportation department of transportation transportation secretary donald trump rainbow crosswalks pride crosswalks texas sukh kaur crash rate pulse shooting pulse massacre mass shooting pride month politics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

MTG leaving meeting in sunglasses making a frowning face
Politics
Badge
gallery

21 times Marjorie Taylor Greene was the worst

True
Donald Trump
Politics

Bizarre Epstein files reference to Trump, Putin, and oral sex with ‘Bubba’ draws scrutiny in Congress

True
​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Donald Trump
Politics

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says the ‘Bubba’ mentioned in Trump oral sex email is not Bill Clinton

True
Venezuelan stylist Andry Hernandez Romero greets family members after returning home
News

Gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero describes horrific sexual & physical abuse at CECOT in El Salvador

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio