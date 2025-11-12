➡️ Democrats have reignited the Epstein scandal, releasing emails which raise further questions about Trump and Epstein’s friendship — and gay Rep. Robert Garcia of California is among those leading the charge.

Plus, our friends at The 19th News take a close look at detransitioning and how political figures are using it to drive anti-trans policy, and the Human Rights Campaign has dropped sponsorships from weapons manufacturers after years of pressure from advocacy groups.

We also touch base with the hosts of ‘The Weekend’ as MSNBC becomes MS NOW, and take a look at far-right, anti-LGBTQ+ political groups you need to be aware of.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Out Rep. Robert Garcia leads Dems in Epstein email release, which appears to reveal more Trump connections Philip Yabut/Shutterstock "The more Donald Trump tries to cover-up the Epstein files, the more we uncover," Garcia said in a statement.

Detransition is rare, but it’s driving anti-trans policy anyway Philip Yabut/Shuttershock.com Political rhetoric doesn’t capture the complexity of detransitioning — or what taking away health care means.

HRC drops sponsorships from weapons manufacturers after pressure from advocacy groups Syndi Pilar/Shuttershock.com "What’s happening in Gaza and throughout the region is devastating," a spokesperson for HRC told The Advocate.

From NBC’s peacock carpet to MS NOW: ‘The Weekend’ hosts step into a new era in cable television Shannon Finney On Saturday, Jonathan Capehart, Eugene Daniels and Jackie Alemany will host their weekend show under MSNBC's new name.

12 far-right groups with extreme anti-LGBTQ+ positions that threaten civil rights Getty Images; Turning Point USA ; Shutterstock These groups have made it their mission to strip LGBTQ+ people of hard-fought rights the community has secured.

