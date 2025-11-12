➡️ Democrats have reignited the Epstein scandal, releasing emails which raise further questions about Trump and Epstein’s friendship — and gay Rep. Robert Garcia of California is among those leading the charge.
Plus, our friends at The 19th News take a close look at detransitioning and how political figures are using it to drive anti-trans policy, and the Human Rights Campaign has dropped sponsorships from weapons manufacturers after years of pressure from advocacy groups.
We also touch base with the hosts of ‘The Weekend’ as MSNBC becomes MS NOW, and take a look at far-right, anti-LGBTQ+ political groups you need to be aware of.
"The more Donald Trump tries to cover-up the Epstein files, the more we uncover," Garcia said in a statement.
Political rhetoric doesn’t capture the complexity of detransitioning — or what taking away health care means.
"What’s happening in Gaza and throughout the region is devastating," a spokesperson for HRC told The Advocate.
On Saturday, Jonathan Capehart, Eugene Daniels and Jackie Alemany will host their weekend show under MSNBC's new name.
These groups have made it their mission to strip LGBTQ+ people of hard-fought rights the community has secured.
