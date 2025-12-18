➡️ Reactions are still coming in for President Trump’s prime time address to the nation last night, including his usual “transgender for everybody” talking point. We’ve got the rundown for you.

Plus, we examine the complicated political views of Charlie Kirk’s accused killer as he appears in court, another city in Texas is being ordered to remove rainbow crosswalks, and a Sacramento man is comatose after a suspected hate crime.

We also interview Kishla Askins, a Nebraska veteran who survived “don’t ask don’t tell” and is now running for Congress.

Six key takeaways from Trump's speech to the nation, including 'transgender for everybody' Photo Agency/Shutterstock Donald Trump's address to the nation Wednesday night was brief, full of falsehoods, and included one of his favorite phrases.

Charlie Kirk's accused killer, Tyler Robinson, on LGBTQ+ issues: It's complicated Rick Egan-Pool/Getty Images Robinson's political views were moving leftward, according to some who knew him, while others say they saw no change.

Texas city will remove rainbow crosswalks under orders from Trump administration Shuttershock Creative San Antonio will remove its iconic rainbow crosswalks by January 15 after being denied an exemption.

Sacramento man still in coma six weeks after suspected anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime Shuttershock Creative While Alvin Prasad remains comatose, his alleged attacker pleads not guilty and the local LGBTQ+ community organizes.

After 30 years in uniform, a veteran in Nebraska who survived ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ is running for Congress Kishla for Congress Kishla Askins was investigated several times for being a gay woman while serving in the military. Now she's running for Congress to make those she lost on deployment proud.

