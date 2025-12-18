➡️ Reactions are still coming in for President Trump’s prime time address to the nation last night, including his usual “transgender for everybody” talking point. We’ve got the rundown for you.
Donald Trump's address to the nation Wednesday night was brief, full of falsehoods, and included one of his favorite phrases.
Robinson's political views were moving leftward, according to some who knew him, while others say they saw no change.
San Antonio will remove its iconic rainbow crosswalks by January 15 after being denied an exemption.
While Alvin Prasad remains comatose, his alleged attacker pleads not guilty and the local LGBTQ+ community organizes.
Kishla Askins was investigated several times for being a gay woman while serving in the military. Now she's running for Congress to make those she lost on deployment proud.
