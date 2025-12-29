➡️ NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani isn’t letting Elon Musk slander his nominee for commissioner of the Fire Department of New York as she makes history as the first gay person chosen for the role.

Meanwhile, gay MAGA Republican Richard Grenell is throwing a fit over a musician cancelling his Christmas Eve performance after Trump renamed the Kennedy Center after himself, and a hospital in Seattle is RFK Jr’s latest target over gender-affirming care.

We also have Chappell Roan getting into hot water over the recent passing of the problematic French actress Bridgitte Bardot, and our latest feature on LGBTQ+ history focuses on the Black Cat police raid in 1960s Los Angeles.

Until tomorrow,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Zohran Mamdani claps back after Elon Musk attacks out lesbian FDNY commissioner appointee Ron Adar; Alessia Pierdomenico/Shuttershock.com Elon Musk has claimed that "people will die" because a lesbian has been appointed FDNY chief.

Trump's gay Kennedy Center president demands $1M from performer who canceled Christmas Eve show photocosmos1/Shutterstock; 007Nii/Shutterstock Jazz artist Chuck Redd called off the performance over Donald Trump adding his name to the venue.

RFK Jr.'s HHS investigates Seattle Children's Hospital over youth gender-affirming care VDB Photos/Shuttershock.com If the department concludes the hospital violated RFK Jr.'s illegal policy, it could lose its Medicaid and Medicare funding.

Chappell Roan apologizes for praising late Brigitte Bardot: 'very disappointing' Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic | John Kisch Archive/Getty Images Roan said the late French actress and sex symbol inspired her song "Red Wine Supernova."

How a police raid sparked L.A.'s Black Cat protests — which predated Stonewall and birthed The Advocate David McNew/Getty Images Angelenos rose up against police brutality at a gay bar in Los Angeles's Silver Lake neighborhood.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.