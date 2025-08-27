➡️ Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has warned against “villainizing the trans community” after a shooting at a church left two children dead.

Democrats in Iowa flipped the Republican supermajority in the state Senate after newcomer Catelin Drey won a special election yesterday.



Journalist Erin Reed reports that Michigan’s attorney general Dana Nessel warned University of Michigan Health that dropping gender-affirming care for youth may violate state law.

In other news, Cracker Barrel has caved to the anti-woke frenzy over their logo, and the saga of Washington D.C.’s Subway sandwich vigilante seems to come to a close.



