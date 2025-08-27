➡️ Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has warned against “villainizing the trans community” after a shooting at a church left two children dead.
Democrats in Iowa flipped the Republican supermajority in the state Senate after newcomer Catelin Drey won a special election yesterday.
Journalist Erin Reed reports that Michigan’s attorney general Dana Nessel warned University of Michigan Health that dropping gender-affirming care for youth may violate state law.
In other news, Cracker Barrel has caved to the anti-woke frenzy over their logo, and the saga of Washington D.C.’s Subway sandwich vigilante seems to come to a close.
The shooter was identified by authorities as 23-year-old Robin Westman.
Drey for Iowa via CNN
Democrat Catelin Drey beat out Republican candidate Christopher Prosch in Iowa's special election.
Courtesy Michigan attorney general's office
"My Department will be considering all of our options if they violate Michigan law," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Ken Wolter/Shutterstock.com
White House officials credited Trump with influencing Cracker Barrel's decision.
Andrew Leyden/Getty Images
Sean Dunn, the gay man at the center of the case, has become a kind of folk hero.
